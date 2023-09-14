Scottish Album of the Year: Paolo Nutini, Young Fathers, The Snuts, Brooke Combe and LVRA make longlist

The winner of this year's Scottish Album of the Year Award will be announced in Stirling on 26 October.

Paolo Nutini, Young Fathers and The Snuts will be among the contenders for the most coveted Scottish music industry honour this year.

Organisers have revealed the longlist for the Scottish Album of the Year Award, which has been drawn from a record-breaking 437 eligible releases.

Glasgow-based rapper Bemz, South Korean-born cellist Su-a Lee, rising Glasgow soul star Joesef, Scottish-Indian musician Kapil Seshasayee, Scottish-Chinese electronica artist LVRA, Edinburgh-based singer-songwriter Hamish Hawk, Glaswegian punk duo Comfort and Skye piper Brighde Chaimbeul are also in the running for the £20,000 prize.

Young Fathers, the Edinburgh outfit who have twice previously won the award, which is now in its 12th year, have been named on the longlist days after their fourth release, Heavy Heavy, lost out on the UK-wide Mercury Prize.

Nutini, who is in the running with Last Night in the Bittersweet, the Paisley singer-songwriter’s fourth album, Dundonian musician, composer and producer Andrew Wasylyk, West Lothian indie-rock outfit The Snuts and Glasgow twins Rachael and Paul Swinton, who record under the name Cloth, have previously been in contention.

Also on the longlist are Glasgow synth duo synth duo Free Love, singer-songwriters Becky Sikasa and Brooke Combe, who are from Glasgow and Edinburgh respectively, Ayrshire outfit Brownbear, Glasgow-based cellist Juliette Lemoine, a collaboration between Stirling-based group Constant Follower and folk guitarist Scott William Urquhart and Eyes of Others, the debut from Edinburgh-based musician John Bryden.

This year's “SAY Award” winner is due to be announced on 26 October at the Albert Halls in Stirling, where 2022 winner, jazz pianist Fergus McCreadie, will perform.

Robert Kilpatrick, creative director and chief executive of the Scottish Music Industry Association, which organises the awards, said: “Each year, artists, industry professionals and music fans alike eagerly anticipate which 20 outstanding Scottish albums will make up the SAY Award longlist.

“It’s much more than a list of 20 great records. It’s the soundtrack of life in Scotland.

"With 2023 seeing a record-breaking 437 eligible albums submitted, it’s an amazing achievement and a testament to the strength and diversity of Scotland’s recorded output.”

Nutini said: “It feels nice to know the record is resonating out there and to be in the company of some of my favourite records to come out this year. It means a lot.”

Young Fathers said: “The three of us are extremely humbled by this nomination.

“It's no secret we're proud Scots & even prouder representing Scotland, so to be recognised with this nomination is a true honour. Thank you everyone who chose us to be included.”

Su-a Lee said: “It's an honour to be included in the longlist for this award. Until recently, I've always been a member of an ensemble or collaboration so a solo album was a huge step for me.”

Bemz said: “It’s amazing that this body of work has been recognised by such a big institution like the SAY Award.

"I’m proud of what me and the team were able to make & even more proud that it has now been seen and respected by the industry.”

The Snuts said: “It’s always great to be acknowledged alongside such great Scottish artists and albums.”