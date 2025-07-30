Scottish dance label Epidemic Records release 2Moreish Get Up Stand Up

The label is the one behind huge Dance hits by QFX and has released the 2Moreish track co written by Kirk Turnbull and Craig and Debbz Stephens

Scots Dance music label Epidemic Records has released a brand new tune which has seen a collaboration between Kirk Turnbull, a well known figure in the Dance music scene through the group QFX, and Craig and Debbz Stephens, known for their work on Moreish TV and This Morning.

The trio created new dance supergroup 2Moreish and have now just released their debut track Get Up Stand Up, co-written by the trio and produced by Kirk at his QFX Studios in the Czech Republic.

A video was recently also released when 2Moreish and Kirk announced the release after the new tune created huge waves in Europe and the USA, Canada and Australia in clubs and radio through DJ Pools and a new music video for the track is due to be released on the Official QFX YouTube channel making 2Moreish a part of the QFX family

2Moreish out and about in the Czech Republic

Download the track https://open.spotify.com/track/2G1kNqwGHJ47uSs3GTwSFI?si=rlYHDmFCSTC7MTb64LuWlA&context=spotify%3Atrack%3A2G1kNqwGHJ47uSs3GTwSFI

https://music.apple.com/gb/album/get-up-stand-up/1825379143?i=1825379146