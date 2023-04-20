Secret talks with pub giant over Edinburgh Filmhouse future after £2.65m sale is confirmed

An image from romantic comedy film Gregory’s Girl was projected onto the Filmhouse in Edinburgh after its sudden closure. Picture: Jane Barlow

Caledonian Heritable, owners of The Dome, Ryan's Bar and the Theatre Royal In Edinburgh, are believed to be the new owners of the site on Lothian Road.

Administrators have confirmed that the building has been sold for £2.65 million more than six months after the sudden closure of the Filmhouse when its parent company, the Centre for the Moving Image, collapsed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillors have identified the Edinburgh-based company, which is said to be in behind-the-scenes negotiations with the Scottish Government, its Screen Scotland agency and the council over the possibility of the art house cinema reopening within months.

The Filmhouse cinema in Edinburgh has been closed since October. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Most Popular

It is hoped the firm will agree to lease the building, which was home to the Filmhouse for more than 40 years, to a new publicly-funded operator.

However the proposal, which is understood to be under serious consideration by the company, will also need the agreement of the Scottish Government and Edinburgh City Council, including pledges to maintain funding for the Filmhouse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

News of a possible Filmhouse rebirth is the latest twist in the saga over the building, the long-time home of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, which was put onto the open market by administrators FRP Advisory in November.

A crowdfunding appeal set up by former senior members of staff at the Filmhouse fell well short of a £2 million target, despite securing the backing of stars like Brian Cox, Sam Heughan and Jack Lowden, while several other reopening bids were said to have been turned down by the administrators.

Protesters gathered outside the boarded-up Filmhouse last month to call for the boarded-cinema to be saved. Picture: Annabelle Gauntlett.

A crucial development emerged in January when councillors rejected a bid by the administrators to transfer the building’s licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another hospitality operator, the Signature Pub Group, blamed the licensing decision scrapping a bid, claiming it had been the front-runner to buy the building.

It emerged last month that the Scottish Government, its Screen Scotland agency and the city council were still hoping to reopen the Filmhouse amid frustration that the administrators were reluctant to reopen the bidding process.

Councillors later gave their unanimous backing to the idea of the Filmhouse reopening as a cultural cinema and film education hub, while actress Tilda Swinton, filmmakers Mark Cousins, Kevin Macdonald and Edgar Wright, and screenwriters David Macpherson and Paul Laverty are among those to offer their support.

Caledonian Heritable own The Dome on George Street in Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The EIFF is to be revived this year on a one-off edition staged as part of the Edinburgh International Festival.

Caledonian Heritable was named as the new owners of the cinema building at the latest demonstration staged by activists in the Save the Filmhouse campaign, which has called for elected politicians to get more actively involved in efforts to bring it back to life.

There have also been demands for councillors to reject any attempts by pub operators to secure a new licence for the building, which is in an official area of “over-provision” of licensed premises.

Insiders say “positive” discussions have been held with Caledonian Heritable about a possible lease-back arrangement with the company, which has not commented on the sale of the building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One source said: “All is not lost, despite the sale of the building. There’s a lot of work going on in the background.

"This could have a positive outcome, but it will need all parties to show a willingness to reach an agreement.

“It is not impossible that the Filmhouse could be up and running again later this year.”

One city councillor, Tim Pogson, has told campaigners that everything possible was being done to “retain the Filmhouse as a centre of cultural cinema for our city.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: The council had no foreknowledge of the closure of the Filmhouse, any more so than anybody else, and has had no direct knowledge of the bidding processes for the future of the site, again any more than anybody else does.

"Our current understanding is that a successful bid has been made for 88 Lothian Road by Caledonian Heritable but we do not know whether there are multiple interests in this current bid, which may include cinema operators.

“You suggest that we could withhold a licence application to prevent the building’s use as a pub.

"Of course the Filmhouse was a licensed premises and operated a very popular bar/café facility, so depending on the intended business model, we might wish to promote some licensed activity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, licenses must be granted based on strict legal guidelines and unfortunately, these would provide the only basis on which we could grant or withhold a licence.

"It may be possible to construct an argument that there is over-provision of licensed premises on Lothian Road but as I say, we may wish to support licensed activity in support of cultural cinema, in the same manner as the Filmhouse Café.

“Please be assured, we are working collaboratively with all stakeholders to try to secure a positive outcome.”

The Scottish Government has told campaigners that there was “no doubt about the important role of the Edinburgh Filmhouse in Scotland’s cinema and festival landscape.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The government added in its letter: “Cinemas like the Filmhouse provide an important space for Scotland’s communities as a vital source of cultural experience, community connection and wellbeing.

“Please be assured that these matters continue to be a high priority for the Scottish Government, and we are committed to protecting and celebrating our important cultural assets. recognising the important role these play in sustaining and nurturing culture to flourish and to evolve as a diverse, positive force in society, across all of Scotland.”

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Government said: “Discussions are ongoing with Creative Scotland and other stakeholders to explore options for cultural cinema activity in Edinburgh, as well as ways to support the 2023 edition of the Edinburgh International Film Festival, with the associated opportunities for employment and audiences those will bring.”