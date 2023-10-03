Seven Edinburgh acts including Young Fathers and Brooke Combe up for Scottish Album of the Year Award - public vote open now
The public has until midnight tomorrow to vote for their favourite Scottish album of the past year, with seven of the 20 acts on the award longlist from Edinburgh.
Music fans can support local acts and ensure some Edinburgh albums are in the running for the final prize and coveted title of Scottish Album of the Year by voting now.
The Edinburgh acts included are two-time winners of the award Young Fathers, Becky Sikasa, Brooke Combe, LVRA, Su-a Lee, Eyes of Others and Hamish Hawk.
Music fans can choose between 20 albums on The SAY Award Longlist, from trad to jazz, punk to indie, rap to electronic and more. The album with the most public votes will be guaranteed a place on the 10-strong Shortlist, taking home a minimum prize of £1,000 and be in the running to win Scotland’s Album of the Year title on October 26 and walk off with the £20,000 prize.
The nine other albums on the Shortlist will be chosen by this year’s judging panel, chaired by culture journalist Arusa Qureshi.
Robert Kilpatrick, interim CEO and creative director of the Scottish Music Industry Association (SMIA) said: “The SAY Award public vote is the chance for music fans to have their SAY in the determination of the Shortlist. From the 20 outstanding Scottish albums that made this year’s Longlist, the public’s choice will automatically be guaranteed a place in the 10-strong Shortlist along with a minimum prize of £1,000.
“In any year prize money is important for artists, but as Scotland’s music industry faces yet another devastating blow with the recently announced Government cuts to culture funding, The SAY Award prize fund remains vitally important as wider support erodes at an alarming rate. The myriad of financial challenges currently facing the sector is impacting artists at all levels, so now’s the time to get behind your favourite Longlisted record and secure its place in the Shortlist.
“The SAY Award winner will receive a £20,000 prize, and the SMIA is proud of its ongoing key commitment to the value of music in Scotland; made possible through the support of our long-term partners Creative Scotland. Best of luck to each of this year’s nominees – we eagerly anticipate which records will make the Shortlist, and we look forward to the exclusive announcement of this year’s winner as we celebrate the cultural impact and contribution of incredible Scottish music at The SAY Award Ceremony later this month.”