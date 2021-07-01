Love Island's Shannon Singh and Chloe Burrows. Ms Burrows faces death threats by the public following the Scottish contestant's 'dumping' from the hit ITV show (Photo: ITV).

In scenes aired on Wednesday night, Chloe chose to recouple with Aaron Francis, leaving Fife-born Shannon single and ‘dumped’ from the villa.

The early departure of Shannon from the show caused outrage across social media platforms, with some suggesting the Scots party girl could return in the show’s ‘Villa Amor’ later on.

However, the family of marketing executive Chloe, 25, have spoken up after they have been horrified by the abuse this has sparked on social media.

Writing on her Instagram story, a statement from her friends and family said: “We hate to introduce ourselves under such vile circumstances but we've had enough after just 3 episodes.

“We all have thick skin but the amount of trolling Chloe has been receiving is absolutely disgusting.

“This morning we woke up to yet another DM (see next story) encouraging Chloe to kill herself - there have been HUNDREDS.

“People... this is a GAME show, there is a cash prize!

“We understand the frustration surrounding @shannonsinghh's eviction - we feel it too!

“She didn't deserve to leave so early but Chloe does not deserve to DIE because Shannon had to leave the villa! She will have had no idea of the repercussions of her decisions prior to making it.

“Our hope is that this just reminds some of you #BeKind x.”

The news comes following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon, who was found dead aged 32 in June 2018 as well as Mike Thalassitis, who took his own life in March 2019 aged 26.

Show host Caroline Flack, also took her own life at the age of 40 last year.

The family statement added: “Have the deaths of Sophie, Mike, and Caroline taught us nothing?”

Ahead of the return of the series, ITV published its duty of care protocols for contestants, who will be offered a minimum of eight therapy sessions on their return home and will also receive training on the impact of social media and "how to handle potential negativity", as well as training on financial management.

