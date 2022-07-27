Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has been touring North America as part of his Wonder world tour and was scheduled to perform shows in Europe and the UK next year.

Mendes, whose biggest hits include Treat You Better, Stitches and Senorita (with Camila Cabello), was due to play Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on Friday, July 28 2023.

The 23-year-old confirmed he is cancelling the remainder of his tour dates in order to focus on his health in a post on Instagram.

Shawn Mendes has announced the cancellation of the remainder of his world tour – including a date in Glasgow – to focus on his mental health.

He wrote: “As you guys know, I had to postpone the past few weeks of shows since I wasn’t totally prepared for the toll that being back on the road would take on me.

“I started this tour excited to finally get back to playing live after a long break due to the pandemic, but the reality is I was not at all ready for how difficult touring would be after this time away.

“After speaking more with my team and working with an incredible group of health professionals, it has become more clear that I need to take the time I’ve never taken personally, to ground myself and come back stronger.

“I unfortunately have to cancel the rest of the tour dates in North America, and the UK/Europe.

“We were hopeful that I might be able to pick up with the rest of the dates after some much needed time off, but at this time I have to put my health as my first priority.

“This doesn’t mean I won’t be making new music, and I can’t wait to see you on tour in the future.

“I know you all have been waiting so long to see these shows, and it breaks my heart to tell you this, but I promise I will be back as soon as I’ve taken the right time to heal.