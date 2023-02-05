Shetland pianist Amy Laurenson crowned Scotland’s best young traditional musician

Shetland pianist Amy Laurenson has been named BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year. Picture: Alan Peebles

Glasgow-based Amy Laurenson was crowned BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician of the Year on the final night of the city’s Celtic Connections music festival.

She had moved to the city to study classical piano at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, but decided to switch to traditional music after becoming immersed in the city’s thriving scene.

The 23-year-old had been working recently in the music and arts venue Saint Luke’s, in Glasgow’s east end, but gave up her job during Celtic Connections while she was preparing to compete in the final of the long-running competition.

Shetland pianist Amy Laurenson has been crowned Scotland’s best young traditional musician. Picture: Alan Peebles

Laurenson, who started learning the piano at the age of 7, first became involved in traditional music while growing up in Shetland when she started lessons with celebrated trad pianist Violet Tulloch when she was 16.

Laurenson said: “I started getting into the trad world when I was at home but when I came down to Glasgow it was for classical music at first.

“I wasn’t really enjoying the course I was doing and the trad scene in Glasgow was a whole new world.

“I found myself drawn into the trad course, the stars aligned and I ended up becoming a full-time traddie.

“There is so much innovation and variety in the trad scene. You can go to a Scandinavian session one night and a bluegrass session the next. There is a bit of everything.

“I’m really drawn to Scandinavian music, which I think is because of the links with Shetland. I’ve started playing with Swedish and Norwegian musicians, which has really grown my interest.

“This has been the first proper post-Covid Celtic Connections and we have all had an amazing couple of weeks.

"I have had a pub job to keep my tiding over, but I actually handed in my notice last week to go for it as a full-time musician. I really want to put together a solo album this year and then get gitting next year with it. I’ve worked in hospitality since I was 16 so it’s going to be a big change in my life.”Singer and guitarist Aidan Moodie, from Orkney, piper Ailis Sutherland, from Kirriemuir, in Angus, Gaelic singer Mairi McGillivray, from Islay, fiddler Madelaine Stewart, accordionist Sam Mabbett and pianist Amy Laurenson, from Shetland all competed in the final, which was broadcast live on BBC Radio Scotland and BBC Alba.

Laurenson won the competition, which has been a launchpad for Scotland's best-known traditional music stars, despite suffering problems with nerves in the final.

She said: “It was really nerve-wracking – there was a point where it was nearly on the brink of falling apart. When I get nervous I tend to get quite shaky involuntarily. It happens in high-pressure situations. I was fine until I got on the stage and it started. It’s super-inconvenient for musicians when you need that control, but you just have to get on with it.

