Shot of castle emerging from fog crowned best image of Edinburgh during pandemic

Adam Bulley's picture was taken from Salisbury Crags around 10pm last November. Picture: Adam Bulley

Adam Bulley’s picture, which was taken as the city was shrouded in “haar” last November, is said to be the most popular shared by Scotland’s national tourism agency over the last year and a half.

The photograph, which was seen by more than three million people after being posted on social media by Bulley, a photographer, photography guide, filmmaker, videographer and musician based in the city.

It was liked by more than 85,000 people after being shared by on VisitScotland’s Instagram page – more than 20,000 more than the next most popular images, of the city’s Old Town at twilight and The Writers’ Museum, off the Royal Mile.

This picture of Edinburgh's Old Town is the second most popular image of the city shared by VisitScotland since the start of the pandemic. Picture: Snapsbyshirin

Writing on his website about how he captured the image, Bulley said: “From my kitchen window I could see that the fog had set in for the evening so it was just a matter of choosing where to go from a long list of locations that would have worked well.

"I had visualised a shot of Edinburgh Castle surrounded by the haar for years so I headed to Salisbury Crags in the hope that it would be high enough to get above the fog and view the castle.

"Arriving I initially thought that the visibility was too low, but decided to walk up anyway. After a couple of minutes of walking I suddenly saw the castle standing proud in a sea of clouds.”

Images of spring blossom in the Meadows and the city’s Armchair Books store were also named in VisitScotland’s top five.

The Writers' Musuem in Edinburgh is tucked off the Royal Mile. Picture: Takemyhearteverywhere

VisitScotland also named images of Outlander location Midhope Castle and a series of histori homes in Linlithgow, West Lothian, the Pentland Hills and Dalkeith Country Park in Midlothian, and the Bass Rock, off the coast of East Lothian in its top 10 images for Edinburgh and the Lothians since the start of the pandemic.

Regional director Paula Ward: “Our capital city and surrounding regions offer great inspiration to photographers and these top 10 images show

the diversity on offer across Edinburgh and the Lothians.

"From the iconic castle and the cobbled streets of the Old Town to the stunning scenery on offer in the Pentland Hills, these are just some of the reasons that visitors are drawn to the area.

Andy Stark posted this image taken in Edinburgh's Armchair Books store on his @viewofedinburgh Instagram account. Picture: Andy Stark

“These images have really captured the beauty of Edinburgh and the Lothians, encouraging our followers from around the world to engage on our website and social media channels.

"As we continue to recover from the devastating impact of the COVID19 pandemic, it is important that we continue to inspire our global audiences for when it is safe to travel.

“Tourism is a force for good – creating economic and social value in every corner of Scotland and enhancing the wellbeing of everyone who experiences it.

"Tourism makes Scotland richer, economically and socially, and without it Scotland would be a much poorer place.”

This image of the Meadows in Edinburgh was captured in May 2020. Picture: Snapsbyshirin

Edinburgh City Council leader Adam McVey said: “Edinburgh is a stunningly beautiful city. It always finds ways new ways to remind us just how amazing it is.