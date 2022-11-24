The first three celebrities to join the hotly-anticipated Strictly Come Dancing Live UK arena tour 2023 have been announced. The spectacular show will come to nine UK cities between January and February 2023.

The UK’s most loved dance show will put on 31 dazzling events across the UK, with a stunning cast of celebs dancing their way from arena to arena. The sensational Janette Manrara will be on hosting duties.

Actor Will Mellor, Paralympic swimming champion Ellie Simmonds; and Kiss FM radio host, DJ Tyler West are the first celebrities to be announced for the Strictly Come Dancing Live UK arena tour. They will be joined by Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke.

The Strictly Live Tour showcases all the breathtaking choreography, stunning costumes and fantastic live music synonymous with BBC One’s long-running flagship show. The audience also has the power to decide who wins the Glitterball Trophy at the end of each show.

Speaking about the upcoming tour, Will Mellor said: “Strictly has been one of the most memorable and emotional journeys I’ve ever been on! Stepping out of my comfort zone and being a part of this massive show is something I’ll never forget.

“I can’t wait to put on my dancing shoes and go around the country to perform on huge stages in front of thousands of people who have watched and supported us. Bring on the tour!!”

Ellie Simmonds said: “Strictly was such an incredible life-changing and emotional experience for me - it gave me a huge confidence boost and the feeling that anything is possible! So to be able to continue my journey on the tour next year is going to be amazing. I can’t wait.”

Anton Du Beke is appearing on the arena tour for the first time.

Each performance of the tour will havea British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens either side of the stage so that attendees can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

Tyler West - who became the last contestant to leave the show, following a nail-biting

Dance-off - said: “I am so happy my Strictly journey isn’t over quite yet and I can’t wait

to relive some of our favourite dances and live like a pop-star on tour performing for audiences each night!”

How to get tickets for Strictly Come Dancing Live Uk arena tour 2023

Tickets are available to purchase now via the Ticketmaster website . Ticket price is between £35-£95 and will vary depending on venue.

All ticket prices are subject to a booking fee and may be subject to a venue facility fee.

Full list of venues for Strictly Come Dancing Live UK arena tour 2023

Birmingham Utilita Arena: January 20–22

Nottingham Motorpoint Arena: January 24-25

Leeds First Direct Arena: January 26-27

Manchester AO Arena: Januar y28-29

Sheffield Utilita Arena: January 31

Newcastle Utilita Arena: February 01-02

London The O2 Arena: February 03-05

Belfast SSE Arena: February 07-08

Glasgow OVO Hydro: February 10-12