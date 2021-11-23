T in the Park organisers reveal plans to revive Connect music festival in 2022

DF Concerts will be reviving Connect, which was staged for just two years in the 2000s at Inveraray Castle, in Argyll, in August.

They have promised some of "the biggest names in the world" will be performing when the festival is revived next summer.

However the promoters are keeping the location and line-up of the event – which will also feature comedias, jesters, visual art and food and drink producers - under wraps for now.

Franz Ferdinand, Björk, Mogwai, Teenage Fanclub, Jesus & Mary Chain, Kasabian, Goldfrapp, Eblow, Bloc Party, Paolo Nutini, Sigur Ros, Amy Macdonald and the Beastie Boys all previously performed at Connect.

The 2022 version is billed as an "entirely new festival experience,” however DF said it will have “many of the qualities of its namesake” when it is staged next year.

DF Concerts has not staged a camping festival since T in the Part was last held at Strathallan Castle, in Perthshire, in 2016. However it is not yet known if the rebooted Connect will have any camping facilties.

DF Concerts chief executive Geoff Ellis has previously said that he would only put on a new camping festival if it was “very different” to T in the Park, which was launched in 1994.

The Connect festival was previously staged at Inveraray Castle, in Argyll. Picture: Jim Dyson

The official website for the event states: “Let go of all your worries, take a deep breath and join us for live music, adventure, wellness and fabulous food and drink. This is Connect.”

An official announcement from DF Concerts about the return of the event said: “Connect 2022 is an entirely new festival experience but retains many of the qualities of its namesake from 2007 & 2008.|Connect will feature the best in leftfield talent from grassroots through to the biggest names in the world.

"In addition to amazing music there will be a wealth of unique, remarkable, alternative and truly entertaining experiences to immerse yourself in.“There will be a plethora of bands, DJs, artists, performers, comedians, jesters, visual arts and installations that will be keeping you amused throughout the weekend as well as culinary delights and crafted drinks from local artisans. More exciting news is to follow soon.”

Connect was billed as a “grown-up” festival for the more discerning music fans when it was launched in 2007 as part of a year-long celebration of Highland culture.

Thousands of music fans camped in the grounds of Inveraray Castle when Connect was previously staged there. Picture: Jim Dyson

When the event failed to reappear in 2009, DF Concerts blamed a combination of the high running costs of staging the event at the site, as well as the impact of the financial crash.

At the time of the 2009 cancellation, Mr Ellis said: “The combination of extremely high costs incurred in order to stage the festival, and the fact that Connect's audience is arguably affected more by the credit crunch than some other festival markets, means that it would be foolish for us to expect the growth necessary to help Connect thrive in 2009.

"Although our initial business plan was based on the event making a loss in its initial stages, we would have anticipated a growth in attendees by year three.