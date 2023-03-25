Multi-talented comedian and actor Nick Mohammed is looking forward to bringing his first ever Mr Swallow tour to Edinburgh on April 1, after making a dozen appearances at the Fringe. Nick’s The Very Best & Worst of Mr Swallow tour will see him bring his beloved alter ego Mr Swallow to the stage across the UK from the end of this month until May.

He said: “It’s a funny thing, as I’ve been doing Mr Swallow for a while, at the Fringe and in London, but never took him on tour before, so I’m really excited. I have a young family so I never wanted to tour when my children were really young, but we can travel together to some of the shows and I can nip home from some so it will be great.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swallow is a popular/irritating comedy creation from the Ted Lasso actor, who has transferred the success of Mr Swallow to the small screen as a regular face in dictionary corner on 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, with millions of YouTube hits of his appearances. Now, for the first time, he heads out on tour with his popular creation.The TV and film star is also an associate of the Inner Magic Circle and author of The Young Magicians series of children's books.

Two-time Emmy award nominee and star of Ted Lasso Nick Mohammed’s beloved alter ego Mr. Swallow is getting set to tour the UK for the first time with ‘Nick Mohammed presents The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow’.

Most Popular

Nick said: "The show will feature things that people would have seen before, for example him singing along to the Jurassic Park song. There’s tons of new stuff in there as well. I wanted to keep it fresh and keep myself on my toes. He is such a bumbling character so it will be fun and there is such a mix of stuff in the show, including some magic as well. He has become an outlet for me. I did a lot of this as a kid.”

Nick is a magician, stand-up comedian and film and TV actor, with roles in Ridley Scott’s The Martian, Intelligence – which he created, wrote and starred in alongside David Schwimmer – Bridget Jones’ Baby, and The Ab Fab Movie. And he voiced Piglet in Christopher Robin. Multi-talented Nick is also a successful radio broadcaster thanks to his hit BBC Radio 4 debut Quarters and other shows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With so many appearances at the Fringe under his belt, Nick is looking forward to getting back to perform in the city. He said: “I love Edinburgh, the Fringe in particular. There is just nothing quite like it. The last time I did the Fringe was in 2018, I love the atmosphere of it. It’s my bread and butter. That’s where I started as a stand-up when I was still a student and I got my agent through playing the Fringe, so I owe everything to Edinburgh.

"When I go up and do a new show there it’s really exciting. There is just something about the Fringe and the atmosphere there, lots of comics in one place, you can’t help but be inspired by other people’s work as well. I’m not performing at the Fringe this year but I plan to go up and see some shows. I’ve done 12 shows there I think.

Prepare to be dazzled in The Very Best & Worst of Mr. Swallow as Swallow attempts to solve a Rubik’s cube, memorise a deck of playing cards and do some pretty horrendous maths while on roller-skates.

"I love the botanical gardens, it’s such a nice bit of town. I like going down there for a walk, especially with the family now. Arthur’s Seat is another great place to go. Just everything about the city, we love Edinburgh. I can’t wait to come up again, it will be a joy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad