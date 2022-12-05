Stephen Mulhern is back to host the annual instalment of the hottest quiz show on tv. The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale see’s stars from both soaps pitted against one another to determine who knows their ITV show best.

The Yorkshire Dales will go head to head against Greater Manchester in this ITV quiz show, which first aired back in 2011. Last year, Corrie’s Jack P Shepherd, Tanisha Gorey, and Jane Danson went up against Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock, Emile John, and Sally Dexter.

2022’s edition will see a slightly altered line-up while Jack P Shepherd - who plays David Platt in Coronation Street - will appear for his seventh consecutive year as a member of team Corrie. Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock - who plays Marlon Dingle - will also appear for the seventh consecutive year.

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale.

How to watch The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale 2022?

The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale will air on ITV1 at 9.15pm on Monday (December 5). Watch it live or catch up on ITVX.

The Big Quiz: Coronation Street v Emmerdale full line-up

Stephen Mulhern will yet again host the battle of the soaps, but who makes up the teams?

Team Corrie

Jack P Shepherd (David Platt)

Sally Dynevor (Sally Metcalfe)

Ryan Russell (Michael Bailey)

Team Emmerdale

Stephen Mulhern is back to host the soap quiz show yet again

