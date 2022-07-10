The Stamping Ground: The new Scottish musical set to bring Runrig's music and songs to new audiences

But just a few months later, a new chapter of the band, who took the Gaelic language from the village halls of the Highlands and islands to concert venues all over the world, was about to unfold.

Theatre producers Margaret-Anne O’Donnell and Gillian Garrity had set off on a “road trip” around Scotland to pitch their new company’s ambitions of creating bold and accessible new Scottish work that would cross borders – and returned with a tantalising prospect to pursue.

After more than three years in development, a major new stage musical is about to get its world premiere in the Highlands, with the music and songs of Runrig taking centre stage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Stamping Ground, which is already expected to tour Scotland next year after a run at Eden Court in Inverness launchning on Thursday, has received the seal of approval from Calum MacDonald and Rory MacDonald, Runrig’s songwriters throughout a career spanning 45 years.

The lyrics, themes and characters in their songs have inspired a new story, by Moray playwright Morna Young, set in a modern-day rural village, which will explore climate change, the impact of tourism, family tensions and increasing threats to the way of life in a tight-knit Highland community.

It focuses on “together-forever couple” Euan and Annie, who return home from London with their daughter in a bid to leave troubles behind them, but find things are not what they were hoping for.

Young’s story has evolved from an idea for a stage show inspired by Runrig’s music, which Eden Court had been sitting on for years.

The Stamping Ground musical will be staged at Eden Court in Inverness from 14-30 July. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

When O’Donnell and Garrity met with then chief executive, James Mackenzie-Blackman, early in 2019 he suggested Brora songwriter and poet Alan B McLeod’s original concept just before the left.

O’Donnell said: “We had been a bit fired up about the stories that Scotland tells, the love that people have for Scottish stories and our desire to make work that really speaks to Scottish people, but also speaks to the wider world.

“Runrig had just retired from playing live. We felt it was such a ripe time to look at their legacy. When we did a workshop a couple of months later we felt that the poetry of their songs was pretty phenomenal. We could see the pictures they could paint on stage.”

Musical director John Kielty and director Luke Kernaghan have been involved since that workshop, along with three of the current cast, Steven Miller, Brian James O’Sullivan and Annie Grace.

The Stamping Ground musical will be staged at Eden Court in Inverness from 14-30 July. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Grace, who previously performed with the Celtic band The Iron Horse, had no hesitation about getting involved.

Grace, who plays Mary, said: “I take my folk tradition very seriously and if there’s ever an opportunity to go and spread the word about Scottish culture, Gaelic culture or our music I’m in there.

"I was in familiar territory. Runrig were actually the first ever band I ever went to see live, in the Milton Hotel, in Fort William.

"They were an absolute phenomenon in the west coast of Scotland. They were taking the Gaelic language, mixing it with contemporary sounds and presenting young folk with a fusion that was so novel. The atmosphere was extraordinary.”

The Stamping Ground musical will be staged at Eden Court in Inverness from 14-30 July. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

The Stamping Ground was also a dream to be asked to work on for Young, a lifelong fan. In a rented cottage, she set about the task of shaping a storyline out of more than 200 songs, papering the walls with lyrics.

She said: “Runrig have something to say about the world and I wanted to stay true to the ideas of people, place and identity, whilst asking questions about the future of the Highlands. There’s a creative curiosity within Runrig’s work and I wanted to approach the story in this same spirit.”

Gordon, who plays Summer, said: “Morna has taken absolutely every element of the show directly from the songs.

“There are lots of characters who have long-standing relationships with the land, their community and each other. Some have been away for a while and are trying to find a way to reconnect. A lot of it is about having a sense of belonging.”

Miller, who plays Euan, said: “Morna has given it incredible life since she came in, she has done a cracking job.

“There are a load of really carefully-crafted yet heartfelt messages and themes in there.

Annie Grace plays Mary in The Stamping Ground. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

"Combing through Runrig's songs in the way we have lyrics-wise has been such a pleasure."

Worker For The Wind, Going Home, Skye and In Search Of Angels are among the songs expected to feature.

Grace said: “We were blown away by how well their songs translate into musical theatre. We all got a bit of a surprise. Their lyrics are so evocative and they write from a beautiful, genuine love of land and culture and community. Our show mixes all those ingredients.

"There is a huge element of responsibility in what we’re doing. We want to do a really good job. We’re not doing cover versions of Runrig songs. We’re presenting them in a dramatic fashion. Every song has something attached to it and will take you on a journey.”

Miller said: “John Kielty, who has rearranged and reworked the songs, has done such a beautiful job. Runrig's lyrics have been really woven into the show. It’s not a story with a few songs sticking out of it.

"For anyone who is not a Runrig aficionado it’s a cracking piece of theatre and there’s so much more to it than your average musical.”

Gordon added: “It's felt like a huge undertaking. None of us are in denial about how much work we're having to put into it, but in a brilliant and challenging way. It’s all-singing, all-dancing with heart-on-your-sleeve characters. It’s really demanding, but it’s so much fun.”

Christina Gordon plays Summer in The Stamping Ground. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

Steven Miller and Neshla Caplan play Euan and Annie in The Stamping Ground. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

The Stamping Ground director Luke Kernagan and writer Morna Young.