Lady Veronica Gibson was involved in Scottish Opera from its formation in 1962.

Lady Veronica Gibson, Scottish Opera’s president in recent years, died last week at the age of 85.

She has been a constant presence within Scotish Opera – which has paid tribute to her as a "beloved fixture of Scotland's cultural landscape for six decades,” since its inception in 1962 when it was founded by her late husband, Sir Alexander Gibson.

In its early era, she would host singers, make costumes and source props for its productions.

She maintained her involvement after the death of her husband, Scottish Opera’s long-time music director, in 1995, and was appointed president at the conclusion of its 50th anniversary season. Her time in the role coincided with a multi-million project to refurbish and extension the Theatre Royal, which was acquired from STV in 1975.

Born to a Scottish mother and English father in London, Lady Gibson learnt ballet from an early age, and embarked on a career in opera, ballet and panto productions. She met the Motherwell-born conductor Alexander Gibson in 1958 when she was performing in The Merry Widow at Sadler’s Wells, where was music director.

He became the principal conductor and artistic director of the Scottish National Orchestra, but took advantage of the gaps in its schedule to set up Scotland’s first professional opera company, which launched in 1962 with a production of Madama Butterfly at the King’s Theatre.

In an interview in 2012, Lady Gibson recalled: “There was tremendous excitement, but also trepidation at the thought that people were actually paying to come and see us.

"The interest from all over the world was phenomenal and quite terrifying.”

Alex Reedjik, Scottish Opera’s general director, said: “Lady Gibson, or V – as she was known to all her friends – was a beloved fixture of Scotland’s cultural landscape for six decades, and played a key role in Scottish Opera’s behind-the-scenes development.

“Lady Gibson would often share with me stories of Scottish Opera’s early days. She was a huge support to Sir Alex, hosted singers in the family home, volunteered as a costume maker and helped to source props.

“During the recent renovation of the Theatre Royal, Lady Gibson contributed many interviews and memories to its archival materials.

Sir Alexander and Lady Veronica Gibson were two pivotal figures in the evolution of Scottish Opera since its formation in 1962.

“We remember Lady Gibson very fondly, most notably for her unique warmth and affection.

"She always had a serene and gracious smile, making time for everyone.”

The Scotsman critic Ken Walton said: “She played a hugely-important role in supporting the international conducting career of her late husband.

"She was the stabilising force that sustained the family home in Glasgow, providing Sir Alex with the perfect environment in which to escape, relax, and to think and plan such game-changing ventures as his long and legendary stewardship of the Scottish National Orchestra and the creation of Scottish Opera.

Lady Veronica Gibson was involved with Scottish Opera since the company was founded by her late husband, Sir Alexander Gibson, in 1962. Picture: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan