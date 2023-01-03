Tributes pour in after death of Scottish musician Alan Rankine, founder member of The Associates

Musician Alan Rankine has passed away at the age of 64.

The guitarist, who was 64, recorded three groundbreaking albums with Billy Mackenzie in the late seventies and early eighties.

He went on to record as a solo artist, and produced artists including Paul Haig, the Cocteau Twins and the Pale Fountains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rankine also worked for a spell as a music lecturer at Stow College, in Glasgow, where he helped to kickstart the careers of Belle and Sebastian, Snow Patrol and Biffy Clyro.

Alan Rankine and Billy MacKenzie formed The Associates in Dundee in 1979. Picture: Sheila Rock/Shutterstock

Most Popular

Born in Bridge of Allan, Rankine met Dundonian Mackenzie in 1976 and the pair initially performed together as a cabaret duo.

They first came to prominence with their first single, a cover version of the David Bowie song Boys Keep Swinging in 1979, which secured them airplay from influential Radio One DJ John Peel, with The Associates releasing debut album The Affectionate Punch the following year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rankine left The Associates in 1982, the same year the band reached a pinnacle of success with the album Sulk and hit singles Party Fears Two and Club Country.

Mackenzie continued to release material using the name The Associates and also under his own name. He died in 1997 at the age of just 39.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy Mackenzie and Alan Rankine made three albums together as The Associates. Picture: Harry Papadopoulos

Rankine’s death was announced on Facebook by his sons Callum and Hamish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said: “He died peacefully at home shortly after spending Christmas with his family. He was a beautiful, kind and loving man who will be sorely missed.”

Duglas T Stewart, singer with the BMX Bandits, said: “Very sad news that Alan Rankine has died. I first became aware of Alan through The Associates and later got to know him a little. Sending love to his family and all who loved him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filmmaker Grant McPhee said: “Devastated at the news of Alan Rankine. He was incredibly kind and generous to me. One of the most genuinely talented musicians from any era, and humble.”