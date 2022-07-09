Scotland’s biggest music festival brought 50,000 people to Glasgow each day to see a host of big names – including Nile Rodgers, Biffy Clyro, Paolo Nutini, Rag & Bone Man, and The Strokes.
These photos taken over the opening two days capture the atmosphere of the big event.
1. TRNSMT 2022
Primal Scream front man Bobby Gillespie performs at the second day of TRNSMT (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
Photo: Jeff J Mitchell
2. TRNSMT 2022
Music fans gather to listen as London Grammar performs on the main stage (Photo:ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: AFP Contributor
3. TRNSMT 2022
Rag 'N' Bone Man performs on the main stage (Photo ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Photo: AFP Contributor
4. TRNSMT 2022
Festival-goers dance and cheer during the TRNSMT Festival on Glasgow Green (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP)
Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN