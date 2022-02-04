There is something to please everyone heading out on February 14, whether you have been together for 60 years or six months.

If you know the way to your partner's heart is through their stomach, then you're spoilt for choice when looking for places to wine them and dine them in Edinburgh.

Royal Yacht BritanniaTreat your loved one to a visit aboard Britannia this Valentine's Day.Relax in the Royal Deck Tea Room, take in the stunning views and enjoy one of this unique venue's Valentine's Day specials.Britannia will be serving a special in the Royal Deck Tea Room of a glass of fizz and a delicious macaron for Valentines.For more information, visit www.royalyachtbritannia.co.uk

FingalExperience the unhurried luxury of life on board Fingal and delight your taste buds with one of their signature cocktails.The Lighthouse Bar Martini has become a firm favourite or why not try Yard No. 140, the name Fingal was given when she was first commissioned.Relax under the shimmering ceiling and watch the vibrant vessels of Leith Docks come and go.For more information, www.fingal.co.uk

Mercat Tour, Sin In The CityLooking for something different? How about drinking dens, brothels and riotous nudity?On this fun-packed private tour you’ll see a mischievous side to the Scottish capital – full of tales of love gone wrong and unspeakable perversions.Bring your imagination and the team will paint the picture of Edinburgh's darker establishments – and the furious spouses who discovered treachery there.Then they'll pour you a glass and share more in the candle-lit underground Megget's Cellar.For more information, www.mercattours.com

Gladstone's LandA surviving 17th-century high-tenement house situated in the Old Town, Gladstone's Land has been a commercial and social hub for more than 500 years.One of the oldest buildings on the Royal Mile, its long trading history continues to this day with a brand new ice cream parlour and coffee shop on the ground floor.This has been inspired by the refreshment rooms and ice cream shops that were prevalent on the Lawnmarket in the 19th and 20th centuries, as well as the public houses and dairies that operated out of the property.Steeped in history, the ice cream parlour is the perfect place for you to relax after a visit to the house, catch up with friends or pop in for an afternoon treat.For more information, visit www.nts.org.uk

Strawberry BarnThe Strawberry Barn is a beautiful destination located in the heart of East Lothian at Thistly Cross, just outside Dunbar.Lisa Vance, head chef of the venue's Farm Shop Café, has created a menu that suits a wide range of tastes using local, East Lothian suppliers and fresh, in-season ingredients.The menu features freshly made soups and sandwiches, hot and cold lunches, daily specials, children's options, and the famous Strawberry Barn breakfast.They also offer a range of gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian and vegan choices.For more information, visit www.thestrawberrybarn.co.uk

Dalkeith Country ParkAfter a romantic stroll in this secluded country park, couples can head for The Kitchen, a gorgeous light-filled and spacious restaurant with stunning panoramic views of the estate and historic Orangerie.It is an idyllic place to eat to enjoy brunch or lunch all day, indoors or on the outdoor terrace.You’ll also find child-friendly options and something tasty whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, gluten free or dairy free.Please ensure you book your table online in advance.For more information, visit www.dalkeithcountrypark.co.uk

Royal Botanic GardenThe Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh is one of the world's leading botanic gardens.Visitors can discover a history dating back nearly 350 years, learn about its plantings and walk around 70 acres of beautiful landscape.Enjoy a walk around Scotland's most exotic Garden and see the carpets of snowdrops as spring starts to blossom. Afterwards visit the Potting Shed Bistro, which open is 11am-3pm,This award-winning eatery, within the grounds of Logan Botanic Garden, serves an array of tempting lunches, light snacks and quality home baking.Many fresh ingredients on The Bistro menu, including seafood, cheeses and vegetables, are sourced from local suppliers in Dumfries and Galloway.For more information, visit www.rbge.org.uk

