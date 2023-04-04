Venue boss urges Government to divert Fringe funding away from controversial HQ project

Assembly has staged shows in George Square Garden during the Fringe in recent years. Picture: William-Burdett-Coutts

Assembly Festival founder William Burdett-Coutts has called for most of the £7 million secured by the Fringe Society in the Spring Budget to be "repurposed" for venues who stage shows at the event every year.

Mr Burdett-Coutts, whose company has been staging shows at the Fringe since 1981, has written to UK Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer suggesting a rethink and plead for an intervention to properly tackle what he describes as an “existential crisis” faced by venues and visiting Fringe companies.

He has called for “the majority” of the £7 million to be used to help pay the infrastructure and maintenance costs of both year-round and temporary venues.

Assembly's George Square Garden venue is one of the most popular destinations for Fringe-goers.

Mr Burdett-Coutts has claimed that there would be "little tangible benefit" to the event from the Fringe Society’s proposed home, which was first mooted five years ago, adding that it would simply replicate facilities already offered by other cultural organisations in the city.

In his letter to the Ms Frazer, Mr Burdett-Coutts claims to have consulted widely with the two main organisations representing leading the main Fringe venues, including Pleasance, Gilded Balloon, Zoo, Summerhall, Greenside, Just the Tonic, the Scottish Storytelling Centre and Underbelly.

He writes: "We’re deeply concerned that this expenditure is misdirected at a time when the overall event is facing an existential crisis.

"The impact of Covid, inflationary pressures and Edinburgh’s major accommodation issue have severely prejudiced the Fringe’s commercial viability.

"It must be remembered that the Fringe Society is a body set up to present a joint marketing programme and box office for the work done by a myriad of venues and shows. By itself, it takes no risk in this.

“We would submit that it would be far better to limit the amount devoted to new Fringe Society offices and repurpose the majority of the grant towards the capital costs of the infrastructure needed to put on shows, whether for temporary venues constructed for the festival, or year-round venues that need bespoke facilities, as without venues and shows there is no Fringe.

"A new Fringe Society office offers little tangible benefit, whereas capital support towards venues would vastly improve the conditions for venues and shows at the festival.”

Pleasance artistic director Anthony Alderson said: “I don’t see why £7 million needs to be spent on a new office. It just seems to be an extraordinary thing to be doing.”

Summerhall chief executive Sam Gough said: “All of us running venues feel there is not enough capital support available for the Fringe infrastructure to be able to create a nurturing cost-effective ecosystem to encourage artists to spend the month of August plying their art without making it so expensive and prohibitive that it collapses in on itself.”

A Fringe Society spokeswoman said: “We continue to lobby for additional funding to support the wider Fringe landscape.

"Venues are a crucial part of the ecosystem, and we recognise that they, like artists, are under enormous pressure.