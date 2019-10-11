VIDEO PREVIEW: Epic film scores to celebrate The Music of Zimmer vs Williams at Edinburgh's Usher Hall
FORGET sing-offs and dance-offs...now comes the ultimate in classical pop cultural - the conductor-off!
That's the special festive treat in store for music and cinema fans with the epic scores of two of the world's greatest film music composers to be performed at Edinburgh's Usher Hall on Saturday, December 28.
The Music of Zimmer vs. Williams will celebrate the very best scores of Hans Zimmer and John Williams.
BUY TICKETS: Prices are £43.45, £35.75, £31.35 and £26.95, including booking fee. All online and telephone bookings carry a non-refundable £1.50 transaction fee. Buy in person, call 0131 228 1155 or visit www.usherhall.co.uk/whats-on/music-zimmer-vs-williams.
It will include music from favourite movies of all time including Harry Potter, E.T., Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Superman and Man of Steel, Close Encounters, Inception, Batman Begins and The Dark Knight Rises, Pirates of the Caribbean, The Da Vinci Code and many more.
Stephen Bell will conduct The Royal Scottish National Orchestra for this very special performance, promoted by Raymond Gubbay in association with Usher Hall, at 7.30pm. Doors open 6.30pm.
The Usher Hall, in Lothian Road, is Scotland's only five-star concert hall hosting a range of concerts from rock, pop, classical, jazz, world and folk music.
The venue has hosted concerts and events since it opened way back in 1914! A beautiful Edwardian building with a modern twist, which is well loved by performers and audiences all over the world due to its magnificent acoustics.