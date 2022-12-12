West End cinema operator ‘gutted’ after Edinburgh Filmhouse rescue bid is rejected

Gregory Lynn, who was leading the Prince Charles Cinema (PCC) bid, said administrators handling the sale of the Lothian Road building had told him his bid had been unsuccessful. It is believed the frontrunner has lodged a bid “substantially” higher than the others submitted.

Confirmation the PCC bid has been rejected casts major doubt on whether cinema-going will survive at the site, where the Filmhouse started operating in 1978, and where the Edinburgh International Film Festival (EIFF) will stage many of its events when it is rebooted.

Mr Lynn said: “We’re absolutely gutted. We spent a fair bit of money on our bid hoping that the cards would fall in our direction. It’s a real shame.

Gregory Lynn, who has operated the Prince Charles Cinema in London's West End for 20 years, says he has had a bid to take over the Filmhouse building in Edinburgh rejected.

“The most important thing in the big picture was to get the building’s doors reopened as a cinema. It was more likely that a developer would come along with an offer which needs a change of use to do something else with the building. It would be horrific for Edinburgh."

The administrators insist they are still speaking to several parties about the sale of the three-screen Filmhouse, which closed in October after arts charity Centre for the Moving Image went into administration. A key aspect will be whether any conditions are attached, including securing planning permission for a change of use of the B-listed building.

It is understood as many as 14 bids have been made for the building, which was marketed as a “unique leisure and development opportunity” when it was put up for sale last month.

Selling agents Savills said: “We believe the property would be suited to a number of alternative uses, subject to obtaining the necessary consents.”

An image from the Scottish coming-of-age romantic comedy film Gregory’s Girl was projected onto the Filmhouse building in Edinburgh as part of a campaign to save the cinema. Picture: Jane Barlow

A spokesman for administrators FRP Advisory said: “There has been an encouraging level of interest. We are continuing to engage with a variety of parties and we will provide an update in due course.”

Mr Lynn, who runs the PCC with business partner Ben Freedman, had pledged to reopen the Filmhouse by the spring after refurbishing the building, which he claimed had been “run into the ground” under its previous operator, and overhaul its programming to win back audiences with “an eclectic mix of world cinema”.

He insisted the venue would continue to be a home for "cultural cinema”, as well as play host to the EIFF and other events which have been regularly staged at the Lothian Road venue.

However, Mr Lynn’s bid had failed to secure the backing of a crowdfunding group led by former senior staff at the Filmhouse. They secured the backing of more than 1,700 donors, but failed to reach even 10 per cent of their £2 million fundraising target.

It has warned the loss of the Filmhouse building, its programming ethos and its specialist equipment would be “catastrophic” for the provision of cultural cinema in Edinburgh and would also hamper efforts to revive the film festival.

