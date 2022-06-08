Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

CONCERT: Five-time Grammy Award winning music legend, Dionne Warwick has become a cornerstone of American pop music for 50 years, scoring more than 60 hits songs and selling more than 110 million records during that time.Having started singing professionally in 1961 after being discovered by Burt Bacharach and Hal David, she enjoyed her first hit, Don't Make Me Over, a year later. Ten years on she had released more than 18 consecutive Top 100 singles, including classics like Walk on By, Anyone Who Had a Heart, Message toMichael, Promises Promises, A House is Not a Home, Alfie, Say a Little Prayer, and the theme from Valley of the Dolls.Warwick comes to the Usher Hall, on Wednesday, June 15, tickets here

THEATRE: You don't have to walk 500 miles to hear the hits of The Proclaimers in Edinburgh right now, just head along to the King's Theatre where Keith Jack stars in the Capital Theatres/Pitlochry Festival Theatre co-production of Sunshine On Leith, which runs at the Old Lady of Leven Street until June 18.The final show in the King’s Theatre season before it closes for its transformational £25m redevelopment Sunshine On Leith is the funny and moving story of Davy and Ally, two soldiers from Edinburgh returning to their hometown after serving in war-torn countries, who are questioning what ‘home’ really means. Expect to hear songs like I’m On My Way, Letter from America, I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles) and of course the title song Sunshine on Leith.Sunshine On Leith runs until June 18, tickets hereFILM: Lightyear, the Toy Story spin-off is on its way bringing Buzz Lightyear back to our screens. The movie, a prequel to the popular animated franchise explores the fictional origin story of the titular character - the space hero who inspired Buzz Lightyear.Lightyear finds Buzz and his Star Command friends marooned on an alien planet and the titular hero travelling 62 years into the future in an attempt to help them get home, coming into conflict with villainous Emperor Zurg in the process.Lightyear arrives in cinemas across the Capital on Friday, June 17th June, and stars Chris Evans who takes over from Tim Allen to vlice the iconic character. Dale Soules, Keke Palmer and Taika Waititi join the cast as Lightyear’s space ranger crew and the principal voice cast is completed by Uzo Aduba, James Brolin, Mary McDonald-Lewis, Efren Ramirez and Isiah Whitlock Jr.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US singer Dionne Warwick is coming to Edinburgh's Usher Hall Pic by Torben Christensen

GIG: American superstar rapper Curtis James Jackson III, better known as 50 Cent, heads to The Big Top at Ingliston on Tuesday, June 14, for a rare Scottish appearance - he last brought his gangsta rap to this country in November 2015.Hailing from an area of Queens known as South Jamaica, 50 Cent spent a large portion of his life in and around New York City although he has now moved cross-country to a locale he describes as “a little more hospitable” than the city where he was shot and wounded in 2000.At 21, he met Jam Master Jay from Run D.M.C., who helped shape his rapping career. Apart from music, 50 Cent has also played major roles in the films Home of the Brave and Righteous Kill and Get Rich or Die Tryin’. Tickets hereMUSICAL: Hakuna Matata! It's one of the biggest shows in London's West End and on Broadway in New York and right now it's back in the Capital, Disney's The Lion King has roared back onto the stage of the Edinburgh Playhouse.Based on the Academy Award-winning 1994 film of the same name, the much loved family favorite tells the story of a young lion prince living in the flourishing African Pride Lands. When tragedy strikes and Simba’s wicked Uncle Scar takes his father’s life, the young prince is forced to flee the Pride Lands, leaving the life he knew behind. Eventually, joined by two hilarious and unlikely friends, Simba starts life anew. But when a desperate plea from the now ravaged Pride Lands comes seeking the help of their now adult prince, Simba must fulfill his destiny to be king.A five star show, The Lion King prowls the Greenside Place venue until July 2, tickets here

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription

50 Cent is coming to Edinburgh to play The Big Top at Ingliston Pic: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

The Lion King is running at The Playhouse

Catch Keith Jack in Sunshine On Leith at the King's Theatre Pic Greg Macvean