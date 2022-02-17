With gloomy weather and storms on the horizon, sometimes we all need a little extra something to brighten our day.

Today is the perfect day to do something nice for someone you know or even a stranger, as it’s Random Acts of Kindness Day.

Here’s all you need to know about the day and how you can take part.

Start your day with a random act of kindness. Photo: ArthurHidden / Getty Images / Canva Pro.

When is Random Acts of Kindness Day 2022?

Taking place in Random Acts of Kindness Week, which runs from February 13th to February 19th this year, Random Acts of Kindness Day falls on Thursday February 17th in 2022.

It has been celebrated on this date since 1995.

Why do we celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day?

The awareness day was founded by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, based in Denver in the United States, but has since spread to organisations around the world.

The aim and slogan is to #MakeKindnessTheNorm.

There are currently 42,002 ‘RAKtivists’ from 89 different countries, who have all signed up in support of bringing more kindness to the world.

How to take part in Random Acts of Kindness Day 2022

Each year, the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation releases various activities that schools, organisations, and individuals can take part in.

For example, in 2022, there was a colouring competition, with a special downloadable colouring page to use.

Five winners of the competition would receive a RAK Day poster, lapel pin, a 2022 Kindness Calendar, along with a Make Kindness the Norm sweatshirt, water bottle, and baseball hat.

You can also join the Foundation’s community of RAKtivists, which gives you access to a private Facebook group and monthly Kindness Missions all year round.

Of course, the main way to get involved is to do a random act of kindness on February 17th.

Here are a few ideashttps://www.randomactsofkindness.org/kindness-ideas:

- Be kind to someone working in hospitality.

- Compliment someone’s parking job.

- Plant a tree.

- Comment something nice on a social media post you like.

- Text someone good morning or good night to show you’re thinking of them.