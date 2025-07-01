There is plenty of speculation, and a touch of impatience, when it comes to the final line-up for this year’s Wireless Festival, taking place at Finsbury Park, London from July 11 until July 13 2025.

With the dates being so soon, you can understand some of the impatience, as many who have already bought tickets are still just seeing Drake, Summer Walker, Partynextdoor, Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy as the only confirmed names, with ‘The Mandem’ hotly tipped to be acts from the Boy Betta Know collective. But, with Glastonbury Festival now in the books, could we see some of the hip-hop acts that graced Worthy Farm finally be announced for this year’s Wireless?

We’ve taken a scour across social media, Reddit and even word-of-mouth from some other music fans we’ve spoken to find out who everyone thinks, or hopes, will be announced ahead of next week’s event. Here’s the 13 names that have been banded around as time ticks for those remaining acts to be announced - it will happen, we’re sure of it.

1 . Sampha The Mercury Prize-winning artist Sampha is celebrated for his emotive vocals and experimental electronic-soul sound. While often seen in more intimate venues, his powerful performances and critical acclaim would offer a captivating, sophisticated contrast to some of the heavier acts at Wireless. | Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . J Hus East London's genre-blending artist J Hus is a perennial favourite for UK festival appearances. His unique mix of Afro-swing and UK rap, coupled with his charismatic stage presence, makes him a highly anticipated potential addition to the Wireless line-up. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Jada Kingdom The Jamaican dancehall artist Jada Kingdom is known for her provocative lyrics and powerful delivery. With new music frequently dropping, she brings a vibrant and exciting energy that would certainly ignite the Wireless stage - especially the same day as Vybz Kartel and Burna Boy. | Getty Images Photo Sales