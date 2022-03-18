Celebrate World Sleep Day with a good long lie in. Photo: Claudio_Scott / pixabay / Canva Pro.

World Sleep Day was set up by sleep healthcare providers to raise awareness about the importance of sleep in our health and wellbeing.

The first co-chairs of World Sleep Day were Liborio Parrino, MD, Associate Professor of Neurology at Parma University, Italy, and Antonio Culebras, MD, Professor of Neurology, Upstate Medical University, and Consultant, The Sleep Center, Community General Hospital, Syracuse, New York, USA.

The day is hosted by World Sleep Society, a nonprofit organisation based in the United States.

Although the day does not endorse any specific products or services, the organisers do promote the importance of healthy sleep and often share tips and tricks of how to sleep better.

Here’s more about when World Sleep Day is and what this year’s theme is.

When is World Sleep Day?

In 2022, World Sleep Day is on Friday March 18th.

It’s held annually and always on a Friday, usually the Friday before the spring equinox each year.

That means that the next World Sleep Day will be on Friday March 17th, 2023.

What is the World Sleep Day 2022 theme?

This year's theme is 'Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World'. Photo: Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels / Canva Pro.

The slogan for 2022 is ‘Quality Sleep, Sound Mind, Happy World’, with people celebrating the day online using #WorldSleepDay.

World Sleep Day Delegates have come together to share the slogan in various native languages from around the world to celebrate, and encourage more people to join in the trend to raise awareness about World Sleep Day.