X Factor winner Joe McElderry to pay tribute to George Michael at Edinburgh’s Festival Theatre

Joe McElderry

Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article

McElderry's new show, entitled ​F​reedom, will pay homage to one of the world's most loved music legends ​when it stops off at ​​the Nicolson Street venue on October​ 17, next year.

Celebrating ​the Wham front-man's ​immense catalogue of Grammy award winning hits​, Freedom ​is a high energy show that should certainly have audiences on their feet and reminiscing to ​a selection of ​classics and ballads performed by ​McElderry and his ​full band​.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​Expect to hear songs like Careless Whisper, Faith, Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me, Fast Love and many more as McElderry takes audiences on ​a ​journey through ​his hero’s back catalogue.

McElderry won the sixth series of ITV’s The X Factor in 2009 following a stunning duet of Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me with his musical hero, ​a moment that has since racked up more than​ seven million ​views on YouTube and ​one ​the 30-year-old will never forget.

H​e says, "​To this day I still have to pinch myself that I got to sing with George​. ​It was an absolute honour and privilege and is a memory that will remain with me forever.

"​To now be taking the brand-new Freedom tour on the road where I will get the chance to perform and celebrate the music of this absolute legend is just fantastic. I can’t wait.​"​

​Following his X Factor win ​McElderry​ hit the number one spot with winner’s single The Climb and has since enjoyed success touring across the UK along with being crowned winner of the second series of ITV’s Popstar to Operastar in 2011 and the first series of The Jump in 2014.

In 2015, Joe played the lead role of Joseph in the UK tour of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat as well as the title role in The Who’s rock musical Tommy.​

His last appearance in Edinburgh, appropriately, was to star in ​the Eighties musical Club Tropicana.

Tickets for Freedom at the Festival Theatre will go on sale at 10am​ this Friday​,​ October 29 and will be available online from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

Other Scottish dates will bring Freedom to Glasgow​'s​ SEC Armadillo on Saturday​,​ October 15, 2022 and to Aberdeen Music Hall on Tuesday​,​ October 18, 2022.

​​Ben Hatton of promoters Cuffe and Taylor​, sa​ys, ​"This is a very exciting new tour for 2022 and Joe McElderry’s own incredible talent combined with his personal connection to George Michael make him perfect to be taking this show on the road.​"​​Co-producer ​Jamie Lambert, ​adds, ​"​Not only does Joe have the most amazing voice, but he has an infectious personality that​ make audiences want to be in his company. Freedom is going to be a fantastic show.”

Joe McElderry: Freedom, Festival Theatre, Nicolson Street, Friday, October 17, 2022, www.cuffeandtaylor.com

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.