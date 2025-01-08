Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ATG Tickets look to make heading to the theatre more accessible with their January sale 🎺

Take in some of the wide array of theatrical productions and opera taking place across the UK in 2025.

ATG Tickets are offering huge discounts on a number of tickets for shows touring across the UK this year as part of their January sale.

Here’s the full list of shows that are part of the sale across the country, and how to take advantage of the discounted offers.

Was your new year’s resolution for 2025 to get a little bit more ‘culture’ in your life? Then perhaps we can help to an extent - the rest is up to your own willpower.

But for those who are looking to take in some theatre in 2025, be it musicals, ballets or even Gareth Gates belting out the classics, but have seen the price of tickets at some of the UK’s well respected venues, fear not - ATG Tickets have you covered.

Throughout the month of January 2025, the ticketing agents are slashing prices across a huge array of shows from the world of theatre and opera, and it’s not just around the West End either; those in Aylesbury, York, Sunderland and many more have the chance to take in some of the touring performances taking place throughout the year.

So if one of the shows in your local area does take your fancy, all you need to do is visit ATG Tickets, find the show or event you’re wishing to attend and enter the code “JANSALE2025” at the checkout to take advantage of the prices slashed across the theatrical world.

So what are the shows on offer as part of the January sale? Read on to find out more!

What musicals are ATG Ticket offering discounted prices for?

ATG Tickets are slashing the ticket prices for a number of theatre shows taking place across the United Kingdom in 2025. | Canva

ATG Tickets’ sale finishes at the end of January 2025 and the shows offered as part of their sale are as always subject to availability.

UK Pink Floyd Experience - Sunday 26 January 2025.

Blood Brothers - Tuesday 28 January - Thursday 30 January2025.

Mercury - The Ultimate Queen Tribute - Sunday 2 February 2025.

Birdsong - Tuesday 11 February - Saturday 15 February 2025.

Hairspray The Musical - Monday 17 February - Thursday 20 February 2025

Pretty Vacant - The Story of Punk and New Wave - Saturday 8 March 2025.

Pop Princesses - Sunday 9 March 2025.

The Makings of a Murderer 2 - Tuesday 11 March 2025.

QUEENZ: Drag Me To The Disco! - Sunday 16 March 2025.

Ellen Kent: La Traviata - Thursday 20 March 2025.

Queen of the Night - A Tribute to Whitney Houston - Sunday 6 April 2025.

Ministry of Science LIVE - Science Saved The World - Sunday 12 January 2025.

Murder on the Orient Express - Tuesday 28 January 2025 and Thursday 30 January 2025.

Bat Out of Hell - Monday 10 February - Wednesday 12 February 2025 and Monday 17 February - Wednesday 19 February 2025.

NOW That's What I Call A Musical - Tuesday 11 March - Thursday 13 March 2025.

The Rocky Horror Show - Monday 17 March - Wednesday 19 March 2025.

Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners - Tuesday 25 March 2025.

Steve Steinman's Vampires Rock - Eternal Love The Musical - Thursday 27 Mar 2025.

Ellen Kent: La Bohème - Friday 28 March 2025.

Birdsong - Tuesday 4 February - Thursday 6 February 2025

QUEENZ: Drag Me to the Disco! - Monday 24 February - Tuesday 25 February

The Shark is Broken - Monday 7 April - Thursday 10 April 2025

Boys From the Blackstuff - Tuesday 17 June - Thursday 19 June 2025

Cruel Intentions - Tuesday 24 June - Friday 27 June 2025

Bat Out Of Hell - Monday 6 January - Tuesday 7 January 2025

Bat Out Of Hell - Wednesday 8 January - Thursday 9 January 2025

Kinky Boots - Wednesday 19 February - Thursday 20 February 2025

NOW That's What I Call A Musical - Tuesday 25 February - Thursday 27 February 2025

Ellen Kent: La Bohème - Monday 10 March 2025

Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly - Tuesday 11 March 2025

Nikita Kuzmin - Midnight Dancer - Wednesday 26 March 2025

Dr Rangan Chatterjee: The Thrive Tour - Saturday 29 March 2025

Here You Come Again - The New Dolly Parton Musical - Tuesday 21 January - Thursday 23 January 2025.

Kinky Boots - Wednesday 12 February - Thursday 13 February 2025.

NOW That's What I Call A Musical - Tuesday 18 February - Thursday 20 February 2025.

An Inspector Calls - Tuesday 1 April - Saturday 5 April 2025.

Bat Out Of Hell - Monday 7 April - Thursday 10 April 2025 and Monday 14 April - Thursday 17 April 2025.

...Earnest? - Friday 9 May - Saturday 10 May 2025.

Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of) - Tuesday 4 March - Thursday 6 March 2025.

Boys From the Blackstuff - Tuesday 11 March - Thursday 13 March 2025.

Bat Out of Hell - Monday 20 January - Friday 24 January 2025

Matthew Bourne's Swan Lake - Tuesday 25 February - Thursday 27 February 2025.

NOW That's What I Call A Musical - Tuesday 4 March - Thursday 6 March 2025.

Boys From the Blackstuff - Tuesday 25 March - Thursday 27 March 2025.

Swan Lake - Thursday 16 January - Friday 17 January 2025 and Sunday 19 January 2025.

The Nutcracker - Saturday 18 January 2025.

Calamity Jane - Tuesday 21 January - Wednesday 22 January 2025.

Here You Come Again - The New Dolly Parton Musical - Tuesday 4 February - Thursday 6 February 2025.

Ellen Kent: La Bohème - Friday 21 February 2025.

Ellen Kent: La Traviata - Sunday 23 February 2025.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Wednesday 26 February - Thursday 27 February 2025.

Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners - Monday 17 March 2025.

Come Fall in Love - Thursday 29 May - Friday 30 May 2025.

Come Fall in Love - Monday 2 June - Thursday 5 June 2025.

Kinky Boots - Wednesday 5 February - Thursday 6 February 2025.

Bat Out Of Hell - Monday 24 February - Tuesday 25 February 2025.

Bat Out Of Hell - Wednesday 26 February - Thursday 27 February 2025.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang - Tuesday 11 March - Wednesday 12 March 2025.

Cruel Intentions - Tuesday 25 March - Friday 28 March 2025.

The Rocky Horror Show - Monday 10 February - Thursday 13 February 2025.

Ghost Stories - Tuesday 18 February - Thursday 20 February 2025.

& Juliet - Monday 31 March - Thursday 3 April 2025 and Monday 7 April - Thursday 10 April 2025.

Bat Out of Hell - Monday 16 June - Thursday 19 June 2025 and Monday 23 June - Thursday 26 June 2025.

Varna International Ballet - Swan Lake - Thursday 6 February 2025.

Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly - Thursday 10 April 2025.

Cruel Intentions - Tuesday 15 April - Friday 18 April 2025

Ghost Stories - Tuesday 21 January - Saturday 25 January 2025

Summer 1954 - Monday 27 January - Thursday 20 January 2025

Boys From the Blackstuff - Tuesday 11 February - Thursday 13 February 2025

The Shark is Broken - Monday 17 February - Thursday 20 February 2025

Little Women - Tuesday 3 June - Thursday 5 June 2025

Ministry of Science LIVE - Science Saved The World - Saturday 8 February 2025

Seven Drunken Nights - The Story of the Dubliners - Sunday 9 March 2025

MANIA - The ABBA Tribute - Friday 4 April 2025

Fastlove - A Tribute to George Michael - Thursday 10 April 2025

Natural History Museum presents Dinosaurs Live! - Wednesday 16 April 2025

Bing's Birthday - Friday 11 April - Saturday 12 April 2025

Boys From the Blackstuff - Tuesday 10 June - Thursday 12 June 2025

Calamity Jane - Tuesday 17 June - Thursday 19 June 2025

Bat Out Of Hell - Tuesday 1 July - Thursday 3 July 2025

Victoria Hall, Stoke

Walk Right Back - The Everly Brothers Story - Saturday 8 February 2025

Legend: The Music of Bob Marley - Thursday 13 February 2025

Gareth Gates Sings Love Songs From The Movies - Thursday 6 March 2025

The ELO Experience - Electric Light Orchestra - Saturday 11 January 2025

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Tuesday 14 January - Thursday 16 January 2025

Here You Come Again - The New Dolly Parton Musical - Tuesday 11 February - Saturday 15 February 2025

The Simon & Garfunkel Story - Monday 17 February 2025

One Night of Elvis - Lee 'Memphis' King - Saturday 22 February 2025

The Magic of Motown - Sunday 23 February 2025

Ellen Kent - La Traviata - Monday 17 March 2025

Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly - Tuesday 18 March 2025

Northern Live - Do I Love You - Monday 28 April 2025

The Sunderland Story - Tuesday 20 May and Tuesday 27 May 2025

Bronwen Lewis - Saturday 1 March 2025

The Night Sky Show - Saturday 8 March 2025

RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World Tour 2025 - Saturday 22 March 2025

The Elvis Tribute Artist World Tour - Friday 16 May 2025

Swan Lake - Sunday 26 January 2025

Ellen Kent: Madama Butterfly - Monday 17 February 2025

Jason Donovan - Doin' Fine 25 - Tuesday 18 February 2025

The Night Sky Show - Saturday 22 February 2025

QUEENZ: Drag Me To The Disco! - Thursday 27 February 2025

Amy Dowden & Carlos Gu: Reborn - Saturday 15 March 2025

Massaoke - Sing The Musicals - Thursday 20 March 2025

Elkie Brooks - The Long Farewell Tour - Friday 28 March 2025

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe - Tuesday 1 April - Saturday 5 April 2025

Cruel Intentions - Tuesday 10 June - Friday 13 June 2025

TOADS presents Charlie and the Chocolate Factory - Wednesday 2 July - Saturday 5 July 2025

Ghost the Musical - Tuesday 4 February - Thursday 6 February 2025

Varna International Ballet - Swan Lake - Thursday 13 February - Friday 14 February 2025

Varna International Ballet - The Nutcracker - Saturday 15 February 2025

Here You Come Again - The New Dolly Parton Musical - Tuesday 18 February - Friday 21 February 2025

The Faaaaaaabulous Ceri Dupree Show - Sunday 23 February 2025

Cruel Intentions - Tuesday 25 February - Thursday 27 February 2025

Blood Brothers - Tuesday 4 March - Thursday 6 March 2025

Definitely Oasis - Thursday 13 March 2025

Dear Evan Hansen - Tuesday 25 March - Thursday 27 March 2025

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat - Tuesday 1 April - Thursday 3 April 2025

NOW That's What I Call A Musical - Tuesday 8 April - Thursday 10 April 2025

Calamity Jane - Tuesday 25 February - Thursday 27 February 2025

Ghost Stories - Tuesday 18 March - Saturday 22 March 2025

Bat Out Of Hell - Monday 5 May - Thursday 8 May 2025

Hairspray The Musical - Monday 31 March - Thursday 3 April 2025

Ghost the Musical - Tuesday 15 April - Thursday 17 April 2025

Gyles Brandreth: Can't Stop Talking!!! - Sunday 20 April 2025

Cruel Intentions - Tuesday 18 February - Friday 21 February 2025

The Lion, The Witch And The Wardrobe - Tuesday 22 April - Thursday 24 April 2025

The Merchant of Venice 1936 - From today to Saturday 25 January 2025