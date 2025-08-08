Battlefield 6’s open beta will start this weekend - but when can you play it? 🎮

Battlefield 6 is coming later in the year.

Fans will get the chance to experience the multiplayer early.

But when does the beta start and end?

Battlefield 6 has finally been revealed and eager players will get the chance to experience it early this month. The highly-anticipated entrance in the storied franchise will arrive on PC and consoles later in the year.

EA is holding an open beta across multiple weekends in August, it has confirmed. Fans will get the chance to experience plenty of what the multiplayer modes will have to offer.

On its website, the publisher explained: “Our Open Beta has a number of maps, modes, and features for you to try across these two weekends, including the opportunity to play with Closed Weapons.”

Before the action kicks-off, make sure you know when and how you can experience the beta. Here’s all you need to know:

When does the Battlefield 6 beta start and end?

Battlefield 6 is holding an open beta | EA/ Battlefield

The open beta is set to take place across multiple weekends in August. Week one will take place from tomorrow (August 9) to Sunday (August 10).

Players will have a second chance to experience the open beta from next Thursday (August 14) through to next Sunday (August 17). EA has also revealed the timings for the beta.

The beta will open at 8am UTC - which is 9am British time and 1am PT/ 4am ET - on Saturday, August 9 and closes at 9am in the UK on Monday (August 11).

The timings are very similar for the second weekend of the Battlefield 6 beta. It opens at 9am British time on Thursday, August 14 and closes at 9am on Monday, August 18.

Can you access the Battlefield 6 beta early?

An initial early access version kicked-off yesterday (August 7) at 9am British time. However, that was only open to the players who met the following conditions:

If you signed up for Battlefield Labs before July 31, you don’t need a code. Just log in with the EA Account you registered with Battlefield Labs.

If you didn’t sign up for Battlefield Labs, you can watch select creators during the reveal streams on July 31 on Twitch to unlock Early Access.

If you are an EA Play Pro subscriber, you don't need a code. Just log in with the EA account associated with your subscription.

What can you play the Battlefield 6 open beta on?

It will be available on PC as well as on the current generation of consoles. You can play the beta on PS5 as well as Xbox Series X/ S, it has been confirmed.

For those who plan to play it on PC, it will be available on Steam, Epic Games Store and the EA app.

Players can pre-load the beta before it opens, so you don’t have to waste time waiting for it to install once it has started.

Are you planning on playing the Battlefield 6 beta? Let me know your thoughts on it by email: [email protected] .