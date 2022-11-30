The BBC has released its festive schedule including Christmas specials for Strictly Come Dancing and Mrs Brown’s Boy among many others. The raft of content will include old favourites and new offerings from the worlds of drama, comedy, entertainment, documentary, arts, music and religious programming.

Over the years, BBC’s festive line-up has featured some of TV’s most memorable shows including The Royal Family, Vicar of Dibley, Gavin and Stacey and much more. Its success relies on the togetherness of Christmas where families across the UK turn to the small screen to view a special instalment of their favourite show.

Charlotte Moore, BBC’s Chief Content Officer says: “Nothing brings people across the UK together like Christmas on the BBC and this year we’ve got a world-class line-up like no other. Get ready to escape and be entertained with an incredible range of new festive shows across every genre, live or on demand, there’s something for everyone.”

With another year of exciting festive specials in order, here is everything we know about BBC’s Christmas line-up.

What is on the BBC this Christmas?

Top of the Pops

After the much-loved show was pulled from broadcasting in 2006, it has since made annual returns to the TV schedule. This year is no different with the historic music programme delivering another festive special hosted by Radio 1’s Clara Amfo and Jack Saunders.

Call the Midwife

Set in December 1967, the midwives move the maternity clinic into new premises and are delighted when one of their first patients through the door is someone they know well.

Mrs Browns Boys

The long-running TV show is set to return with a Christmas and New Years special. The two 30-minute episodes star Cathy’s creepy boyfriend and a special antique vase that’s been in the family for generations.

The Graham Norton Show

As usual, the BAFTA-Award winning chat show will return for its flagship New Years Eve celebration slot. The star studded cast include Oscar-winning Olivia Colman; BAFTA rising star Micheal Ward; Actor Hugh Laurie; Comedian Romesh Ranganthan; Lioness Leah Williamson, and the stars of the musical Cabaret.

(left to right) Hillary Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, Jamie Oliver and David Mitchell during the filming for the Graham Norton Show at BBC Studioworks 6 Television Centre, Wood Lane, London, to be aired on BBC One on Friday evening. PA Photo.

EastEnders

Known for its dramatic Christmas specials, the cast of Walford make desperate attempts to win back lost soul mates and pull out all the stops to protect their families.

Cliff at Christmas

According to the BBC: “Multi award winning Sir Cliff Richard chats to Sara Cox at the iconic Abbey Road Studios in London about his incredible 64 year career which has seen more than 130 of his singles, albums and EP’s reach the UK top 20.

Bad Education: Reunion

Jack Whitehall’s Bad Education is back starring an all-new class K but will see the return of a few familiar faces. In the Christmas special, Stephen’s quest for musical theatre stardom doesn’t go to plan and Alfie decides whether he will leave the school forever to be with Gulliver.

What else is on the BBC schedule this Christmas?

