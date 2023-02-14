Call the Midwife has been renewed for at least two more seasons by the BBC as the broadcaster announced a schedule shake up for the season 12 finale. The announcement of series 14 and 15 means the multiple award-winning period drama will now be on air until 2026, with series 13 commencing filming in the spring.

Current ratings for Call the Midwife demonstrate how popular the show is across the nation. The most recent Christmas special received 8.5 million viewers (30 Day All Screens), placing it second only to the King’s speech on Christmas Day, while episode one of the new series also saw viewing figures of 7.8 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Call the Midwife creator and writer Helen Thomas said: “I’m overjoyed by the news that the doors of Nonnatus House will be open for a few more years! Call the Midwife is the pride and joy of all who work on it, but it’s our fantastic, loyal audience that matters most.

“We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970’s together.”

Most Popular

Call the Midwife first aired on our screens back in 2012 and follows a group of midwives who work alongside the nuns at Nonnatus House in London’s East End. However, the date for the highly anticipated final episode of the current series has been changed, with fans having to wait an extra week to see the wedding between Trixie (Helen George) and Matthew (Olly Rix).

When will the Call the Midwife season 12 finale air?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The date for the season 12 finale has been changed due to the upcoming BAFTA ceremony, which will take place on Sunday, February 19. Due to the scheduling conflict, the Call the Midwife finale will now take place on Sunday, February 26.

Call the Midwife has been renewed for two more seasons