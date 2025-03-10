BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend: Biffy Clyro, Tom Grennan and Nia Archives announced for 2025 event - current list
- The BBC have announced their second wave of acts for their Big Weekend 2025.
- Among the names coming to Sefton Park in Liverpool are Biffy Clyro, Tom Grennan and Nia Archives.
- Here’s the current wave of acts announced so far and how you can get tickets to this year’s event.
Biffy Clyro, Nia Archives and Tom Grennan are heading to Liverpool this May as the BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend have revealed their latest acts for the festival!
The anticipation continues to build as even more acts join the already stellar lineup; earlier this year, the BBC revealed Sam Fender, Blossoms, Lola Young, Wet Leg, and BRITs Rising Star 2025 winner Myles Smith at Sefton Park in May.
Now, the broadcaster has revealed Friday’s headliner Tom Grennan, alongside Biffy Clyro, Confidence Man, Barry Can’t Swim, Nia Archives, Katy B, and The Wombats, along with a host of new names for their BBC Introducing stage.
The event is once again set to be broadcast live by BBC Radio 1 across the weekend of May 22 to May 25 2025, meaning those of you who can’t make the trip to Liverpool won’t suffer from FOMO too much…
BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend - current line-up
- Tom Grennan
- Biffy Clyro
- James Hype
- The Wombats
- Sam Fender
- Blossoms
- Myles Smith
- Lola Young
- Wet Leg
- Dean Mccullough
- Nat & Vicky
- Rickie & Melvin
- Sam & Danni
- Confidence Man
- Barry Can't Swim
- D.O.D
- Jazzy
- Katy B
- Nia Archives
- Prospa
- Charlie Hedges
- Fish56octagon
- Girls Don't Sync
- Kettama
- Martha
- Paige Tomlinson
- Crawlers
- Esme Emerson
- Jayahadadream
- Leonie Bineυ
- Τονια
Where can I get tickets to attend BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend?
Tickets to attend this year’s BBC Radio 1 Big Weekend are set to go on sale from 5pm GMT on March 13 2025 through the BBC’s official ticketing page.
What do you think of the latest acts announced for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend? Let us know your thoughts and if you’re heading along yourself or not by leaving a comment down below.