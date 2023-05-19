Edinburgh is buzzing with excitement as global superstar Beyoncé is set to appear in the Scottish capital as part of her much-anticipated ‘Renaissance’ tour. Taking place at the largest stadium in Edinburgh, the BT Murrayfield will host the concert on Saturday (May 20) as it turns into a grand stage where she will showcase some of her hits.

The majority of tickets were scooped up almost immediately, and the event kicks off a number of huge summer events in Scotland, with visitors expecting to flock to the capital from around the country and even abroad to catch a glimpse of her on stage.

Beyoncé described her critically-acclaimed Renaissance album as "a place to dream and to find escape" during the pandemic, layering her songs with multiple samples and references to club music, from Nile Rodgers’ Studio 54 disco grooves and Grace Jones’ imperious soul, to less-celebrated movements like bounce and dancehall.

The album has been hailed as "the sound of a once-in-a-generation superstar performing at her peak" by Exclaim magazine, and as "a breath-taking, maximalist tour de force" by the Guardian.

The former Destiny’s Child singer avoided shooting music videos for the album, so the Renaissance tour will be the first opportunity for fans to see her visual interpretations of songs like Break My Soul, Alien Superstar, and Cuff It.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of her concert in Edinburgh, including door opening times and possible setlist.

When is BT Murrayfield Stadium opening times for Beyoncé’s concert?

Beyoncé will play the BT Murrayfield Stadium on Saturday (May 20). The show organisers at BT Murrayfield stadium have announced that doors will officially open at 4.30pm for the event, with the West Fan Village open to fans at 3.30pm. The concert is expected to start at 6.30pm.

Are last minute tickets still available for Beyoncé in Edinburgh?

Unfortunately, there are no tickets left via Ticketmaster .

Beyoncé is set to perform in Edinburgh on May 20. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)

Who is the support act?

It appears the 41-year-old songstress will have zero support acts for her Renaissance World Tour and will instead be playing a setlist of her biggest hits, back-to-back for over three hours and a whopping 32 songs.

Beyoncé’s possible set list for Renaissance tour 2023

