News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Andy Rourke, bassist for the Smiths, dies aged 59
Popular EastEnders character teases possible return to Albert Square
Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie announces she is pregnant
Police issue major update following death of S Club’s Paul Cattermole
Fraudster jailed for running multimillion-pound scam website in UK
Phillip Schofield’s brother jailed after sexually abusing boy

Beyoncé Edinburgh Murrayfield: Met Office hourly forecast ahead of ‘Renaissance’ tour concert - will it rain?

Met Office has released a weather forecast ahead of Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Murrayfield Stadium.

Rahmah Ghazali
By Rahmah Ghazali
Published 19th May 2023, 17:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 17:26 BST

Pop sensation Beyoncé is set to make an appearance in Edinburgh on Saturday (May 20) and thousands of fans across the city will be descending upon Murrayfield Stadium for her sold out ‘Renaissance’ world tour - but what’s the weather going to be like?

According to the Met Office, Edinburgh is likely to be damp in the evening after a bright and dry day. With the doors to the stadium opening from 4.30pm, concertgoers may want to be prepared for wet weather by bringing an umbrella or a raincoat.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The forecaster said: “It is going to be “dry for much of the day with some bright spells and mist clearing from the east coast. Thickening clouds may bring a little rain across from the west during the evening.”

In terms of temperature, concertgoers can expect comfortable conditions throughout the show. The forecast predicts mild temperatures in the range of 18°C, so people can enjoy the concert without the discomfort of chilly winds.

Most Popular

    Here’s everything you need to know about the weather on Saturday and hour-by-hour forecast, according to the Met Office.

    Saturday’s hourly forecast

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    10am - cloudy

    11am - cloudy

    Noon - cloudy

    1pm - cloudy

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    2pm - cloudy

    3pm - cloudy

    4pm - cloudy

    5pm - cloudy

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    6pm - cloudy

    7pm - cloudy

    8pm - cloudy

    9pm - light rain

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    10pm - light rain

    11pm - light rain

    Met Office has released a weather forecast ahead of Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Murrayfield Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood) Met Office has released a weather forecast ahead of Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Murrayfield Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
    Met Office has released a weather forecast ahead of Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Murrayfield Stadium. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Parkwood)
    Related topics:Met OfficeWeather