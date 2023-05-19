Pop sensation Beyoncé is set to make an appearance in Edinburgh on Saturday (May 20) and thousands of fans across the city will be descending upon Murrayfield Stadium for her sold out ‘Renaissance’ world tour - but what’s the weather going to be like?

According to the Met Office , Edinburgh is likely to be damp in the evening after a bright and dry day. With the doors to the stadium opening from 4.30pm, concertgoers may want to be prepared for wet weather by bringing an umbrella or a raincoat.

The forecaster said: “It is going to be “dry for much of the day with some bright spells and mist clearing from the east coast. Thickening clouds may bring a little rain across from the west during the evening.”

In terms of temperature, concertgoers can expect comfortable conditions throughout the show. The forecast predicts mild temperatures in the range of 18°C, so people can enjoy the concert without the discomfort of chilly winds.

Here’s everything you need to know about the weather on Saturday and hour-by-hour forecast, according to the Met Office .

Saturday’s hourly forecast

10am - cloudy

11am - cloudy

Noon - cloudy

1pm - cloudy

2pm - cloudy

3pm - cloudy

4pm - cloudy

5pm - cloudy

6pm - cloudy

7pm - cloudy

8pm - cloudy

9pm - light rain

10pm - light rain

11pm - light rain