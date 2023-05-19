Beyoncé Edinburgh Murrayfield: Met Office hourly forecast ahead of ‘Renaissance’ tour concert - will it rain?
Met Office has released a weather forecast ahead of Beyoncé’s Renaissance concert in Murrayfield Stadium.
Pop sensation Beyoncé is set to make an appearance in Edinburgh on Saturday (May 20) and thousands of fans across the city will be descending upon Murrayfield Stadium for her sold out ‘Renaissance’ world tour - but what’s the weather going to be like?
According to the Met Office, Edinburgh is likely to be damp in the evening after a bright and dry day. With the doors to the stadium opening from 4.30pm, concertgoers may want to be prepared for wet weather by bringing an umbrella or a raincoat.
The forecaster said: “It is going to be “dry for much of the day with some bright spells and mist clearing from the east coast. Thickening clouds may bring a little rain across from the west during the evening.”
In terms of temperature, concertgoers can expect comfortable conditions throughout the show. The forecast predicts mild temperatures in the range of 18°C, so people can enjoy the concert without the discomfort of chilly winds.
Here’s everything you need to know about the weather on Saturday and hour-by-hour forecast, according to the Met Office.
Saturday’s hourly forecast
10am - cloudy
11am - cloudy
Noon - cloudy
1pm - cloudy
2pm - cloudy
3pm - cloudy
4pm - cloudy
5pm - cloudy
6pm - cloudy
7pm - cloudy
8pm - cloudy
9pm - light rain
10pm - light rain
11pm - light rain