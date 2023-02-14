Beyond Paradise, a spin-off series of popular BBC show Death In Paradise, will make its way onto our screens soon. The spin-off will follow DI Humphrey Goodman, played by Kris Marshall, as he moves to a new area with his fiancée Martha Lloyd (played by Sally Bretton) to solve murder mysteries.

The couple’s nail-biting will-they-won’t-they romance reached its emotional finale in Saint Marie in 2017. Viewers were delighted when DI Goodman took control of his destiny and followed Martha back to London to declare his undying love for her.

A new adventure awaits the couple as Beyond Paradise will see them arriving in Shipton Abbott, Martha’s hometown near the Devonshire coast, having left London. As they embark on their new life whilst temporarily living with Martha’s mum Anne Lloyd (Barbara Flynn), the couple are quickly thrown in at the deep end as Martha sets out to pursue her dream of running her own restaurant and Humphrey joins the local police force.

Each week, the police force will face a new crime with a unique puzzle at its heart. The not-so-sleepy town of Shipton Abbott will be rocked by an entire family disappearing without a trace, a woman claiming she was attacked by a suspect from the 17th century, the robbery of a highly prized painting and many more mind-boggling crimes.

But when will Beyond Paradise air and how can you watch the Death in Paradise spin-off? Here’s everything you need to know.

Beyond Paradise release date

The Death in Paradise spin-off will air on February 24 at 8pm. It will be available to watch on both BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Beyond Paradise cast

Kris Marshall and Zahra Ahmadi as Humphrey Goodman and DS Esther Williams in Beyond Paradise

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton will star as main characters DI Humphrey Goodman and Martha Lloyd. Also joining the main cast are Zahra Ahmadi (EastEnders) as DS Esther Williams, Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge) playing office support worker Margo Martins and Dylan Llewellyn (Derry Girls) who will be playing PC Kelby Hartford.

Series guest stars include Jade Harrison (The Stranger), Chris Jenks (Sex Education) and Davood Ghadami (EastEnders).

Is there a trailer?

A trailer for Beyond Paradise was released by the BBC on February 10. In the 30-second clip, viewers see DI Goodman settle into his new job in the sleepy town of Shipton Abbott while meeting the locals and tackling crime.

