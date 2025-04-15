Big Kid Circus returns to Edinburgh with a 30ft King Kong.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A 30-foot King Kong and high-flying circus stars land in Edinburgh – and tickets to see the Kingdom of Kong are now just £9 on Wowcher.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big Kid Circus is heading to Edinburgh this May with its most spectacular show yet – and if you move quickly, you can grab tickets for just £9. That’s a major discount on the usual £20 price, thanks to a limited-time offer we’ve spotted on Wowcher.

The Kingdom of Kong tour marks a huge milestone for Big Kid Circus, now celebrating 20 years on the road – and they’re doing it in style with the UK debut of a 30-foot animatronic King Kong and a thrilling international cast of performers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catch the show at Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre from 16 to 18 May, with a mix of afternoon and evening performances available.

To see the full list of showtimes and book your discounted tickets, head to Wowcher via this link.

What to expect from Kingdom of Kong

This year’s Big Kid Circus production brings together top circus talent from around the globe, with acts from Mexico, Brazil, Tanzania and Ethiopia combining traditional skill with high-impact modern showmanship.

The all female riders of the ‘Globe of Death’ at Big Kid Circus. | Big Kid Circus.

Alongside the towering King Kong, audiences can expect to see stunt riders hurtling around the infamous Globe of Death, daredevils risking it all on the Wheel of Death, and acrobats, jugglers and highwire performers bringing edge-of-your-seat entertainment under the big top. There’s plenty of clowning around too, with classic comedy moments to keep younger visitors entertained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether it’s a family day out or just something a bit different for the weekend, Big Kid Circus promises a show you won’t forget – and tickets are already selling fast.

To get yours for just £9 and avoid missing out, visit Wowcher here.

At a glance

Big Kid Circus arrives in Edinburgh from 16–18 May at Fort Kinnaird Shopping Centre. Expect high-octane stunt acts, international performers, circus classics and the jaw-dropping 30-foot King Kong. Tickets are usually £20, but Wowcher is offering them now for £9. It’s an unmissable spectacle – and this deal won’t hang around.