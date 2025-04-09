What time is Black Mirror season 7 out? Netflix release time explained

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson

Digitial Reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 16:40 BST
Netflix has confirmed the release time for Black Mirror season 7
  • Black Mirror is back with six brand new nightmares.
  • It includes a sequel to the acclaimed USS Callister episode.
  • But what time do the episodes come out?

A brand new season of Black Mirror is just a few hours away. Netflix has confirmed the episode titles for the upcoming series.

In the run up to the new release, I re-watched all of the previous episodes and ranked them from worst to best. See which ones came out on top.

Black Mirror season 7 will feature a sequel to USS Callister - and the cast who have returned has been confirmed. Find out more here.

When does Black Mirror season 7 come out?

Issa Rae is among the star-studded cast for Black Mirror season sevenIssa Rae is among the star-studded cast for Black Mirror season seven
Issa Rae is among the star-studded cast for Black Mirror season seven | Netflix

The latest batch of episodes is set to arrive tomorrow (April 10). The full season will be released at once - so you can binge away to your heart’s delight.

How many episodes are in Black Mirror season 7?

From its origins back on Channel 4 in the early 2010s, Black Mirror has often varied its length unpredictably from season to season. The Netflix releases have ranged from a one-off special to three episodes, five and even six.

Season 7 will be one of the longest with six episodes set to be released. It includes a sequel to USS Callister, which is set to have one of the longer runtimes in the show’s history.

What time is Black Mirror season 7 released?

All six episodes of Black Mirror season 7 are set to arrive on April 10. The new series will be released at 8am GMT for British viewers - which works out at 9am CET for European users.

Black Mirror will release at the inconvenient time of 12am PT/ 3am ET for American audiences. So they will be waiting for you when you wake up.

