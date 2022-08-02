Blossoms have announced a massive tour across UK and Ireland, including a special date in Edinburgh later this year.
The 21 date tour comes after the success release of their fourth studio album Ribbon Around the Bomb, which dropped on 29 April 2022.
So, when can fans catch a Blossoms show in Edinburgh?
Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.
Most Popular
When are Blossoms coming to Edinburgh?
Blossoms are scheduled to play at O2 Academy in Edinburgh on 23 November 2022.
Will there be a presale event?
Customers of O2 will have access to O2 priority which also grants presale access. This presale event will start on Wednesday 3 August 9am.
When can I get tickets?
Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday 5 August 2022.
Doors are scheduled to open at 7pm.
Tickets will be available via Live Nation and Ticketmaster.
What will the setlist be?
Blossoms has yet to confirm a setlist for the tour but they will no doubt to get to hear their favourite songs from the bands latest album Ribbon Around the Bomb.
However, setlist.fm did release a setlist the band played at Green View Farm in Pikehall that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.
Blossoms played the following setlist on 31 July 2022:
- I Can’t Stand It
- If You Think This Is Real Life
- The Sulking Poet
- Your Girlfriend
- Getaway
- My Swimming Brain
- The Keeper
- Care For
- Honey Sweet
- Blown Rose
- Blow
- Sunday Was a Friend of Mine
- Oh No (I Think I’m in Love)
- At Most a Kiss
- Don’t You Want Me (Human League cover)
- My Favourite Room
Encore:
- There’s a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)
- Charlemagne
Who are Blossoms?
Blossoms are a band that first formed in 2013 in Stockport, Greater Manchester. They caught their first break in 2016 when they came fourth place in the BBC’s Sound Of music list.
The band’s debut album Blossoms was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize, one of the highest honours in music, alongside other artists of critical acclaim.
The band still consists of the original line-up: Tom Ogden (lead vocals, guitar), Charlie Salt (bass, backing vocals), Josh Dewhurst (lead guitar, percussion), Joe Donovan (drums) and Myles Kellock (keyboards, synthesiser, backing vocals).
Since they first formed the band have released four albums that have all received positive reviews and charted well. They are the following:
- Blossoms (2016)
- Cool Like You (2018)
- Foolish Loving Spaces (2020)
- Ribbon Around the Bomb (2022)
Where else in the UK are the band playing?
The band will play a massive 21 shows throughout the UK and Ireland:
- 11 November - Bristol, O2 Academy
- 12 November - Nottingham, Rock City
- 13 November - Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre
- 15 November - Cambridge Corn Exchange
- 16 November - Portsmouth Guildhall
- 18 November - Exeter, Great Uni Hall
- 19 November - Bournemouth, O2 Academy
- 20 November - Newcastle, O2 City Hall
- 22 November - Glasgow, O2 Academy
- 23 November - Edinburgh, O2 Academy
- 25 November - Doncaster Dome
- 26 November - Cardiff, Great Uni Hall
- 27 November - Liverpool, Uni Mountford Hall
- 29 November - Birmingham, O2 Academy
- 30 November - Norwich UEA
- 2 December - Brighton Dome
- 3 December - London, O2 Academy Brixton
- 5 December - Belfast Telegraph
- 6 December - Dublin, Olympia Theatre
- 8 December - Manchester, O2 Apollo
- 9 December - Manchester, O2 Apollo
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.