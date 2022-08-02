Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blossoms have announced a massive tour across UK and Ireland, including a special date in Edinburgh later this year.

The 21 date tour comes after the success release of their fourth studio album Ribbon Around the Bomb, which dropped on 29 April 2022.

So, when can fans catch a Blossoms show in Edinburgh?

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming tour.

Blossoms shot to fame with their 2016 self-titled debut, earning them a spot on the BBC “Sounds Of” for 2016 and a 2017 Mercury Prize nomination.

When are Blossoms coming to Edinburgh?

Blossoms are scheduled to play at O2 Academy in Edinburgh on 23 November 2022.

Will there be a presale event?

Customers of O2 will have access to O2 priority which also grants presale access. This presale event will start on Wednesday 3 August 9am.

When can I get tickets?

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am on Friday 5 August 2022.

Doors are scheduled to open at 7pm.

Tickets will be available via Live Nation and Ticketmaster .

What will the setlist be?

Blossoms has yet to confirm a setlist for the tour but they will no doubt to get to hear their favourite songs from the bands latest album Ribbon Around the Bomb.

However, setlist.fm did release a setlist the band played at Green View Farm in Pikehall that might give fans a better understanding of what they can expect at the upcoming show.

Blossoms played the following setlist on 31 July 2022:

I Can’t Stand It

If You Think This Is Real Life

The Sulking Poet

Your Girlfriend

Getaway

My Swimming Brain

The Keeper

Care For

Honey Sweet

Blown Rose

Blow

Sunday Was a Friend of Mine

Oh No (I Think I’m in Love)

At Most a Kiss

Don’t You Want Me (Human League cover)

My Favourite Room

Encore:

There’s a Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)

Charlemagne

Who are Blossoms?

Blossoms are a band that first formed in 2013 in Stockport, Greater Manchester. They caught their first break in 2016 when they came fourth place in the BBC’s Sound Of music list.

The band’s debut album Blossoms was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize, one of the highest honours in music, alongside other artists of critical acclaim.

The band still consists of the original line-up: Tom Ogden (lead vocals, guitar), Charlie Salt (bass, backing vocals), Josh Dewhurst (lead guitar, percussion), Joe Donovan (drums) and Myles Kellock (keyboards, synthesiser, backing vocals).

Since they first formed the band have released four albums that have all received positive reviews and charted well. They are the following:

Blossoms (2016)

Cool Like You (2018)

Foolish Loving Spaces (2020)

Ribbon Around the Bomb (2022)

Where else in the UK are the band playing?

Sunday's headliners Blossoms brought a rousing finale to the 2022 festival.

The band will play a massive 21 shows throughout the UK and Ireland:

11 November - Bristol, O2 Academy

12 November - Nottingham, Rock City

13 November - Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre

15 November - Cambridge Corn Exchange

16 November - Portsmouth Guildhall

18 November - Exeter, Great Uni Hall

19 November - Bournemouth, O2 Academy

20 November - Newcastle, O2 City Hall

22 November - Glasgow, O2 Academy

23 November - Edinburgh, O2 Academy

25 November - Doncaster Dome

26 November - Cardiff, Great Uni Hall

27 November - Liverpool, Uni Mountford Hall

29 November - Birmingham, O2 Academy

30 November - Norwich UEA

2 December - Brighton Dome

3 December - London, O2 Academy Brixton

5 December - Belfast Telegraph

6 December - Dublin, Olympia Theatre

8 December - Manchester, O2 Apollo

9 December - Manchester, O2 Apollo