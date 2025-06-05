ITV has confirmed the host for British Soap Awards 2025 👀

British Soap Awards returns after a year hiatus.

Phillip Schofield was replaced in 2023 as the regular presenter.

But who will be on hosting duties in 2025?

After being cancelled last year, the British Soap Awards will be back in a matter of hours. It is one of the biggest nights in the world of soaps.

ITV cancelled the ceremony last year, but after a brief hiatus it has returned for another night of glitz and glamour. The show was hosted for a long time by Phillip Schofield - however he was replaced in 2023.

But who will be on hosting duty this year? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is presenting the British Soap Awards 2025?

Jane McDonald will host the British Soap Awards 2025. | Getty Images

After many years on hosting duties, Phillip Schofield was replaced as the presenter of the awards back in 2023. He had presented the ceremony since 2006 but he stood down from the broadcaster in that year.

For the 2023 edition of the British Soap Awards the incomparable Jane McDonald was the host. The ceremony did not take place last year - but it will finally return tonight (June 5).

ITV has announced that Jane McDonald will be back to present the awards in 2025.

Where do you know the British Soap Awards host from?

Jane McDonald first shot to fame on the BBC show The Cruise back in the late 1990s - for those who have longer memories than most. She released her debut album in 1998 and it topped the UK charts.

She is perhaps best known for being a regular presenter on Loose Women throughout the last few decades. Jane started appearing on the show way back in 2004.

Jane has also presented shows such as Jane & Friends, Holidaying with Jane McDonald and Jane McDonald: My Yorkshire on Channel 5.

