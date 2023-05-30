Edinburgh is still buzzing from Harry Styles and Beyonce taking to the Murrayfield stadium, and now The Boss is here. That’s right, Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band will be bringing their electric show to thousands of fans.

The majority of tickets were scooped up almost immediately, and the event kicks off a number of huge summer events in Scotland, with visitors expecting to flock to the capital from around the country and from abroad to catch a glimpse of him on stage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Springsteen fans have begun to descend on Edinburgh as thousands are expected to travel from afar and wide. The show is set to last almost three hours with The Boss playing 28 of his best songs, and closing the show with a solo acoustic version of ‘I’ll See You In My Dreams’..

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of her concert in Edinburgh, including door opening times and possible setlist.

Most Popular

When is BT Murrayfield Stadium opening times for Bruce Springsteen’ concert?

The gates for the show are scheduled to open at 4:30pm.

Are last minute tickets still available for Bruce Springsteen in Edinburgh?

There are still tickets available for Bruce Springsteen’s show at the BT Murrayfield Stadium on May 30. Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation . At the time of publishing tickets were available for prices starting from £73.10. This does not include any additional admin fees.

Who is the support act?

There will be no support act for Springsteen’s Edinburgh show, as is the norm with the ‘Dancing In The Dark’ singer who famously rarely has opening acts.

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street band possible set list 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An official setlist for the additional shows has not been released, however, setlist.fm has released a previous setlist from Springstreen. The website confirmed that the following playlist was played at Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam on May 27, 2023:

Bruce Springsteen, aka The Boss, will draw a crowd from across the country for his performance at Murrayfield stadium (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

My Love Will Not Let You Down

Death to My Hometown

No Surrender

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Darkness on the Edge of Town

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Out in the Street

Kitty’s Back

Nightshift

Mary’s Place

The E Street Shuffle

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because the Night

She’s the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Born in the U.S.A

Born to Run

Bobby Jean

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Ramrod

I’ll See You In My Dreams