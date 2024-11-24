This holiday season, Fever’s Candlelight concerts are bringing the Christmas spirit to Edinburgh, with three special events next month.

Throughout December, attendees will be immersed in the magic of Christmas with timeless carols like Silent Night, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and Jingle Bells, along with beloved holiday soundtracks and selections from The Nutcracker.

These unforgettable performances by a string quartet will take place at the Merchants Hall of Edinburgh at Hanover Street, and St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral, beautifully illuminated by thousands of candles and adorned with festive decorations, creating a truly magical atmosphere.

Silent Night, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and Jingle Bells are just some of the Christmas classics attendees will get to enjoy. | Submitted

Candlelight: Christmas Movie Soundtracks will take place at The Merchants Hall on December 21 at 6.30pm and 830pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Candlelight: Christmas Classics is on at The Merchants Hall on December 20 at 6.30pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Candlelight: Christmas Movie Soundtracks will take place at St Mary's Episcopal Cathedral on December 13 at 7.15pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

This experience allows guests to immerse themselves in classical music and celebrate Christmas with family and friends. Additionally, for those seeking a special gift, the concerts are available as official gift cards, which can be purchased on Fever's website or app and redeemed for any Candlelight concert in the UK.

Candlelight is a series of original concerts created by Fever with the aim of providing better access to classical music. This innovative format offers a unique live music experience through a diverse range of programs that cater to all tastes, performed by local musicians in iconic venues, with both the space and performers illuminated by thousands of candles.

Candlelight invites a broader audience, many of whom may have never considered attending a classical music concert. It also connects with the most iconic pieces by great composers, as well as hits by renowned contemporary artists, all interpreted in a fresh and different way.