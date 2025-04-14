What time is Celebrity Big Brother on TV? ITV start time and channel details
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- Celebrity Big Brother has moved around over the last few days.
- The show has taken a day off and got a new start time.
- But when exactly can you expect it to be on next?
Celebrity Big Brother will be back with a brand new episode after yet another dramatic exit. The show rounded out the weekend with the departure of one of its highest-profile names.
ITV also kept fans on their toes as the show was bounced from the schedule on Saturday (April 12) night. It then was pushed back upon its return yesterday (April 13).
So if you are wanting to follow the fall out of the latest exit, you may wonder when exactly the show will be on. Here’s all you need to know:
What time is Celebrity Big Brother on today?
It is Day 7 on the latest season of the ITV reality show. The broadcaster revived the long-running programme last year - and it was won by David Potts.
After the weekend, you might be wondering when (and if) the show will be on TV today (April 14). It is set to return to its usual start time of 9pm this evening - and the episode will last for an hour, finishing at approximately 10pm.
Celebrity Big Brother: Late and Live will follow at 10pm and this will run for just over an hour. It is due to finish at 11.05pm, according to the schedule.
Which channel is Celebrity Big Brother on?
The show has been resurrected by ITV - its third incarnation since it first started all those years ago. Regular watchers will remember that the civilian version is broadcast on ITV2, similar to Love Island - and its spin-off.
However, Celebrity Big Brother is on the main ITV/ STV channel. It airs on ITV1/ STV six nights a week.
The companion show - Late and Live - does broadcast on ITV2, so make sure to switch the channel after the latest episode of CBB has finished. Find out more about it here.
