Celebrity Edinburgh chef Tony Singh has lodged plans to build a new cafe and five one-bedroom flats at a vacant Tollcross site.

Through his company, Kusbia & Landa Properties Ltd, Mr Singh has applied to the council’s planning department to transform the site opposite Tollcross Fire Station, which is currently occupied by temporary container units operating as takeaways.

Original plans for a takeaway and commercial unit with three apartments above at 5 West Tollcross, formerly the site of public toilets demolished in 2020, were rejected by the council in October, 2022.

Now Mr Singh hopes his latest proposals for the the small site he owns will be approved, after addressing concerns raised by the council’s planners when refusing the plans in 2022.

The former public toilets site at 5 West Tollcross, which is currently occupied by temporary container units operating as takeaways. | Google Maps

In the new planning documents, his planning agent MDA Studio said: “The design has been developed to include a private balcony for each apartment. The additional external space is increased further with the addition of a roof top terrace, accessed via a staircase with feature glass sliding roof and a lift.

“The design has been completely changed to reflect on the comments made from the previous application, the recently approved nearby planning application and the West Tollcross Development plan.”

The agent added that the new designs will form a “co-ordinated approach” with plans for 3 West Tollcross, approved in March last year.

Celebrity chef Tony Singh, pictured (right) with his brother Lucky, at one of the temporary containers at the Tollcross site.

MDA Studio added: “The revised proposals for 5 West Tollcross represent a well-considered and integrated approach that aligns with the recently approved plans for the larger mixed-use development.

“The design demonstrates how different land ownerships can work together cohesively, rather than in isolation, to create a more unified and complementary urban environment.

“Careful consideration has been given to the surrounding properties, with the building set back to respect neighbouring land and widen the existing footpath.

“Overall, this proposal supports a balanced and thoughtful approach to development, ensuring both practical and aesthetic alignment with the evolving character of the area.”

The proposed flats at the site, along the street from the former Atik/ Cavendish nightclub, will have acoustic triple glazing installed to compete with any noise from the street and neighbouring fire station.

There will be a domestic communal bin store and secure bike store accessed at ground level. It is proposed to have zero parking, as this development falls on the boundary of the Edinburgh Low emission zone.

Acclaimed chef Tony Singh

