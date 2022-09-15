Celebrity Masterchef 2022: Who are the semi-finalists including Kitty-Scott-Claus and Jimmy Bullard?

Celebrity Masterchef 2022 semi finals are back and the remaining celebrities will battle it out for a place in the final.

The series continues on Thursday, September 15 for two back-to-back episodes after the BBC One show was put on hold last week following news of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Semi-finals week kicked off on September 6 last Tuesday with the celebrities pulling out all the stops to impress Gregg Wallace and John Torode.

Unfortunately, ‘Birds of a Feather’ actress Lesley Joseph didn’t do enough to ‘steak’ a claim in the next round and became the latest contestant to be eliminated from the show.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonight’s first episode will see the seven celebrities including Kitty-Scott-Claus and Jimmy Bullard battle it out with one person at risk of leaving the competition.

The second episode will then see the remaining six celebrities cook just one dish to the brief “comfort food-for-one" delivered by top restaurant critic Grace Dent. The episode will see one more person leave the competition ahead of Finals Week.

Who are the Celebrity Masterchef 2022 semi-finalists?

Kitty-Scott-Claus has made it to the Celebrity Masterchef 2022 semi-finals despite serving up two raw dishes

Kitty Scott-Claus

Kitty-Scott-Claus is a 30-year-old drag performer from Birmingham. Claus rose to fame after finishing runner-up to Krystal Versace in the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

On her first night on Celebrity MasterChef 2022, Kitty controversially served the judges a plate of raw fish tacos and mistook an aubergine for a courgette.

Melanie Blatt

Melanie Blatt is a 47-year-old singer from London.

Blatt rose to fame as part of the late 90s girl group, All Saints. Since the group split in 2021, Blatt has appeared on I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and presented The Hot Desk on ITV2, alongside hosts such as Dave Berry and Emma Willis.

Danny Jones

Danny Jones is best known for his role as lead vocalist and lead guitarist for pop-rock band McFly. Along with his fellow band members, the 36-year-old from Bolton has co-written all five albums for the group.

Lisa Snowdon

Lisa Snowden, born in 1972, burst onto the scene as a model in the 90s - appearing on the cover for fashion staples such as Vogue, Elle, and Marie Claire.Since then, she has appeared on Reality TV shows such as I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here and was a presenter on Britain’s Next Top Model.

Love Island finalist Faye Winter will be hoping to impress judges in the semi-final

Faye Winter

Faye Winter made her name appearing as a finalist on the seventh season of Love Island. The 27-year-old finished in third place alongside her villa-boyfriend Teddy Soares.

Winter was born in Exeter, Devon.

Cliff Parisi

Cliff Parisi is best known for his roles as Fred Buckle in BBC One show, Call the Midwife and as Minty Peterson in EastEnders.

The 62-year-old actor also appeared on the reality TV show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here, in 2019.

Jimmy Bullard

Jimmy Bullard was born in East Ham, London in 1978 and is known for his footballing career, making 145 appearances for Wigan Athletic and helping the side clinch promotion to the Premier League in 2004/2005.

Bullard ended his football career at Hull, Ipswich Town, and Milton Keynes Dons. Since, he has appeared on football-based shows such as Soccer AM and Goals on Sunday - the former he now co-hosts.

Who has left Celebrity Masterchef 2022?

Adam Pearson (TV presenter and actor)

Katya Jones (Strictly Come Dancing professional)

Clarke Peters (actor)

Gareth Malone (TV presenter and musician)

Kae Kurd (comedian)

Kirsty Gallacher (TV presenter)

Lesley Joseph (actor)

Chris Eubank (former world boxing champion)

Nancy Dell’Olio (media personality)

Paul Chuckle (actor and comedian)

Mojo (reality star)

Richard Blackwood (actor and comedian)

Ryan Thomas (actor)

How to watch Celebrity Masterchef 2022 semi-finals?

According to the Radio Times , the second round of Celebrity Masterchef 2022 semi-finals week will air on Thursday, 15 September from 8:30PM on BBC One followed by a second episode at 9:30pm.

The series will then continue on Friday 16th September at 9pm, on BBC One.

If you want to catch up on all the action of Series 17, Celebrity Masterchef 2022, you can watch it back on the BBC Iplayer website.

When is the final of Celebrity Masterchef 2022?

Due to delay following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the final of Celebrity Masterchef 2022 will air next week instead.