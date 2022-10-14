Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 - how to watch the final on Channel 4

Seven finalists will battle it out this Sunday in the hot-blooded finale of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. After 14 celebrities started navigating their way through strict SAS selection in the sweltering heat of the Middle East, just half remain.

It is now up to an interrogation team to try and crack the remaining celebrities and whoever emerges unphased will win Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022. Jonathan Broom-Edwards was the latest celebrity to depart from the show after aggravating a rib injury he sustained while facing Calum Best in the murder-ball challenge.

In the penultimate episode, the contestants hid behind enemy lines and were tested by tear-jerking messages from home. Here’s everything we know so far about the finale of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, including how to watch the final, what to expect and who is part of the interrogation team?

What to expect from the finale of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

After being captured by the Hunter Force, both teams have to face psychological and physical torment by a specialist group of experienced interrogators. The recruits are given a cover story which they have to stick to through intense interrogation.

Prior to this phase of the course, the remaining celebrities have been deprived of sleep and face further psychological and physical scrutiny including being put in stress positions, intense questioning, ice baths and even being buried alive. The contestants who make it through the brutal and excruciating phase will face one final task to determine who will pass the SAS selection.

Who are the Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins interrogation team?

The interrogation group is made of skilled and specially trained members who have a combined experience of 30 years in war-zones and special forces training. The unit is headed and overseen by the mysterious “Umpire’’ whose identity is undisclosed throughout the episode for security reasons.

How to watch the final episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

The final episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Sunday, October 19 at 9pm on Channel 4.