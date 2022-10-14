The fourth season of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins will soon be over and the public will find out who has the bottle to pass the strict SAS selection. Seven high-profile celebrities will battle it out to win the channel 4 series this weekend.

The original 14-strong cast varied from reality TV stars such as Amber Gill to Olympic medalist Fatima Whitbread, but only seven remain as they head into the most brutal and challenging phase of the course. Here’s everything you need to know about the remaining seven finalists.

Who are the seven finalists of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Ashley Cain

Ashley Cain is a former footballer who played as a winger for Coventry City. During his career, the 31-year-old had spells at Luton Town, Oxford United and Mansfield Town.

Since retiring from professional football, Cain has appeared on TV show Ex on the Beach and reality game show The Challenge. In April 2021, Cain tragically lost his daughter Azaylia after suffering from an aggressive form of leukaemia.

Calum Best

Calum Best, son of Manchester United star George Best, is an American TV personality born in California.

The 41-year-old has appeared on a range of reality shows such as Celebs go Dating, Celebrity Love Island and Come Dine with Me.

Ferne McCann

Ferne McCann is a 32-year-old TV personality known for taking part in The Only Way is Essex and I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!

Shannon Courtenay

Shannon Courtenay is a British professional boxer who held the WBA fame bantamweight title for seven months before it was stripped from the fighter after failing to make weight for her fight with Jamie Mitchell.

Maisie Smith

Maisie Smith is an English actress and singer known for appearing in East Enders as Tiffany Butcher. In 2020, she took part in Strictly Come Dancing.

Jade Louise Jones OBE

Jones OBE is a Welsh taekwondo athlete who represented Great Britain at the 2012 and 2016 Olympic games, taking gold in both competitions.

AJ Pritchard

AJ is a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing. The Stoke-on-Trent born dancer has appeared on Britain’s Got Talent and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

A massive fireball during the Celebrity SAS show triggered AJ to have flashbacks of his ex-girlfriend Abbie Quinnen suffering third-degree burns. The tragic ordeal occurred after the couple were trying to turn a wine bottle into a vase.

Who has left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022 so far?

In the second episode, Love Island finalist Amber Gill struggled to cope with the physical expectations of the show and was handed her marching orders by the instructors. Meanwhile. TOWIE star Pete Wicks medically withdrew from the show after breaking a rib jumping from a helicopter.

In the latest episode, Jonathan Broom-Edwards became the seventh celebrity to leave the show. After he quit, instructor Remi Adeleke said: "It was a f**king honour working with you

"When you win a gold medal next time, you better give me credit for busting your a**."

Here’s a full list of the celebrities who have left Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Amber Gill (Love Island winner)

Pete Wicks (TOWIE star)

Curtis Pritchard (Love Island & Professional dancer)

Dwain Chambers (British sprinter)

Jennifer Ellison (Actress & Model)

Fatima Whitbread (Olympic medalist)

Jonathan Broom-Edwards (Para-sport athlete)

Who won Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins 2021?

The last series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins saw three contestants pass the SAS selection training. The three winners were pop-star Alexandra Burke, Love Island contestant Wes Nelson, and Welsh Paralympian Aled Davies.

How to watch the final episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins?

The final episode of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins airs on Sunday, October 19 at 9pm on Channel 4.