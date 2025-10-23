Celebrity Traitors has waved goodbye to yet more stars 👀📺

Celebrity Traitors has wrapped up another week.

Even more stars have left the Traitors Castle.

But which celebs were eliminated tonight?

It has been quite the week on Celebrity Traitors hasn’t it. The show made franchise history with a first-ever double deadlock vote at the roundtable.

Viewers were left sweating over the fate of two faithful and wondering how exactly the latest banishment would be decided. Fortunately, it was quickly resolved, although not everyone was pleased with the outcome.

But the BBC still had plenty of fireworks left for episode six. Yet more stars have left the stunning castle in the Scottish highlands and of course, there was another cliffhanger!

What happened on Celebrity Traitors this evening? Here’s all you need to know:

Who was banished on Celebrity Traitors today?

The roundtable vote was tied twice on Celebrity Traitors in episode 5 | BBC

The episode arrived with a huge sword of Damocles hanging over it - last night’s double deadlock. After two rounds of voting at the roundtable, Mark Bonnar and David Olusoga could not be separated.

It meant that it would come down to fate to decide which of the two celebrities would be banished. Claudia revealed the chests of chance and the player who opened the one with a shield would be safe.

David found the shield and that meant that Mark Bonnar left. He was the latest celeb to be banished.

However, that was not the only banishment of the episode as there was a second roundtable at the end of the episode. Suspicion was running rampant in the castle, especially with no traitors caught yet.

Old reliable names started to come up, but the heat returned to David Olusoga and Stephen Fry at breakfast. A grumpy Joe Marler was on the warpath again, following the ‘death’ of his fellow Joe (spoilers for the section below).

David started to question Kate and floated the idea that she is working in a team with Stephen Fry - as two traitors. Jonathan worked hard to get David’s name back out there again, while Lucy Beaumont was on the Stephen Fry train.

Nick is convinced of Cat Burns being a traitor, as well as Jonathan Ross. But he wasn’t going to go after them for now - as part of a grander plan to make it later in the competition, before “dobbing them in”.

Cat was feeling the struggle of lying to her fellow faithful, especially Celia Imrie. The mission was the chessboard one, which tripped up dear Mina back in Traitors series 3, and could be the faithful's best opportunity to catch one out.

The game did raise some suspicion but it fell on Stephen Fry quite heavily. Lucy felt like the legend was trying not to look like he knew the answers.

Joe Marler came into the roundtable gunning for Jonathan Ross, but would he be able to pull off another escape act?

At the roundtable, David brought up his theory around Kate and Stephen being traitors. Stephen suggested they look for the players who are the most tired as traitors have to meet at night and get less sleep.

It is one of those theories that makes total sense, but also sounds a bit mad. Joe and Jonathan had a back-and-forth at the table, which was utterly compelling.

However, it appeared to be backfiring on Joe as people questioned him being ‘different’ at the roundtable. But Nick jumped in at the last second and revealed he ‘sabotaged’ the chess game, as part of his master plan - believing there were more traitors on his team.

The voting at the roundtable went as follows:

Joe Marler - 2

Nick Mohammed - 1

Jonathan Ross - 2

Stephen Fry - 4

David Olusoga - 1

It meant that Stephen Fry was banished. He was the fifth player to be banished and second on the night.

Who was murdered on Celebrity Traitors tonight?

One of the celebs that hosts Claudia was most excited for is comedian Joe Wilkinson. He has been on shows like 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown, LOL: Last One Laughing, and Netflix’s Afterlife. | BBC/Studio Lambert/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem

They might have waited a bit longer than usual to strike again, but strike they did. The trio of Traitors made up for lost time by taking out yet another of the faithful.

After the matter of the banishment was over, our savvy group of Traitors gathered in the tower once more to plot their latest killing. Picking names, Cat suggested Joe Wilkinson to break-up the Joe-liance.

Jonathan said he was getting a bit scared of Kate Garraway. Meanwhile, Alan Carr said it was time to “get it over with” and kill Stephen Fry - even if that could raise more suspicion around Jonathan.

But which would it be? Joe Wilkinson didn’t make it down to breakfast and was revealed to be the fifth victim of the Traitors.

In his final words, he told the camera he had expected it after being a “bit lippy”. He had a question for the traitors: “What is the turret like?”

During the mission, the players were split into two teams - with the players on the losing team being the only ones up for murder. The ones potentially at risk included: Nick Mohammed, Lucy Beaumont, and Kate Garraway.

Full list of stars who have left Celebrity Traitors so far

Murders

Paloma Faith (episode 2)

Tom Daley (episode 3)

Ruth Codd (episode 4)

Charlotte Church (episode 5)

Joe Wilkinson (episode 6)

Banishments

Niko Omilana (episode 3)

Tameka Empson (episode 3)

Clare Balding (episode 4)

Mark Bonnar (episode 6)

Stephen Fry (episode 6)

When is Celebrity Traitors on TV next?

Unfortunately for fans, the show is going on its usual weekly break now. Unlike the regular version, it is only broadcasting two episodes per week instead of three.

Celebrity Traitors will not return to resolve that cliffhanger until next Wednesday (October 29). It is due to start at 9pm and will run for just over an hour, finishing at 10.05pm.

The preview for the episode, via Radio Times , reads: “As morning breaks, breakfast proves to be a wake-up call for the faithful as the traitors strike again. Bridges need to be built if the celebrity players hope to add money to the prize fund, but with protection from murder on offer, some may be more interested in looking after number one.

“At the round table, suspicions continue to rise. Can the traitors deflect accusations, or will the faithful see through their lies?”

