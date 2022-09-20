A former Miss Universe Great Britain finalist from Edinburgh will compete against 11 other hopefuls in a new Channel 4 series, Make Me Prime Minister.

Kelly Given, 25, currently works as an equality and diversity inclusion manager and first got involved in politics at a young age when she was elected to the Scottish Youth Parliament.

As the show begins at the end of the month , she will face fierce competition from other aspiring prime ministers ranging from a restaurant advisor to a marketing consultant.

The new series will see each candidate persuade and convince former politicians, experienced journalists and the public that they have what it takes to lead a country.

Most Popular

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The challenges will be set and judged by political heavyweights Alistair Campbell and Baroness Sayeeda Warsi.

Former prime ministers Tony Blair and David Cameron will also feature on the programme where they will offer personal advice to the candidates.

Here is everything you need to know about Kelly Given and her involvement in the show.

Kelly has been campaigning for the SNP since the age of 16 and became an elected member of the Scottish Youth Parliament at 17.

Who is Kelly Given?

Although she has made a public appearance as one of the Miss Universe Great Britain 2020 finalists, Kelly is better known for her political involvement.

Having been diagnosed with autism and ADHD last year, Kelly is passionate about disability rights, inclusion and equality.

She has been campaigning for the SNP since the age of 16 and became an elected member of the Scottish Youth Parliament at 17.

In 2018, she was elected to be Nicola Sturgeon’s official support at the end-of-year celebration for Scotland’s Year of Young People.

Kelly, a Unite 2030 policy intern turned lead, is also returning to the UN this year for their Sustainable Development Camp and General Assembly.

An avid protester, she once shielded a polling station from the Spanish police during the Catalonian independence referendum.

The former Balwearie High School pupil said: “The right to protest is necessary for democracy.”

Make Me Prime Minister full list of candidates :

Jackie Weaver, 63, chief officer from Shropshire

Kelly Given, 25, an equality and diversity inclusion manager from Edinburgh

Natalie, 36, a medical communications director from Manchester

Rico, 30, a diversity consultant from London

Verity, 22, a restaurant supervisor from Brighton

Adam, 61, a marketing consultant from Suffolk

Alice, 20, a student from London

Caroline, 55, a hairdresser from Buckinghamshire

Conall, 24, a paralegal from Belfast

Danny, 37, a venue operator from London

Darius, 23, entrepreneur and charity fundraiser, from London

Holly, 29, sports agent and ex-footballer from Leicester

When to watch Make Me Prime Minister