A former Miss Universe Great Britain contestant from Edinburgh will compete against two other finalists in a new Channel 4 series, Make Me Prime Minister. Kelly Given, 25, currently works as an equality and diversity inclusion manager and first got involved in politics at a young age when she was elected to the Scottish Youth Parliament.

As the final show airs tonight (November1) she will face fierce competition from other aspiring prime ministers - 35-year-old Natalie India Balmain, a medical communications director from Manchester and Holly Morgan, a 29-year-old ex-footballer from Leicester, who is a passionate debater and political enthusiast who identifies with Labour.

After escaping the British media still in-tact, the final three competitors must now hit the campaign trail with one big idea anchoring their election. The episode will feature all the aspects of a successful election campaign including personalised buses and cliché promotional videos before finishing with a head-to-head debate.

Here is everything you need to know about Kelly Given and her involvement in the show.

Most Popular

Who is Kelly Given?

Although she has made a public appearance as one of the Miss Universe Great Britain 2020 finalists, Kelly is better known for her political involvement. Having been diagnosed with autism and ADHD last year, Kelly is passionate about disability rights, inclusion and equality.

She has been campaigning for the SNP since the age of 16 and became an elected member of the Scottish Youth Parliament at 17.In 2018, she was elected to be Nicola Sturgeon’s official support at the end-of-year celebration for Scotland’s Year of Young People.

Kelly, a Unite 2030 policy intern turned lead, is also returning to the UN this year for their Sustainable Development Camp and General Assembly. An avid protester, she once shielded a polling station from the Spanish police during the Catalonian independence referendum. The former Balwearie High School pupil said: “The right to protest is necessary for democracy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

When to watch Make Me Prime Minister final