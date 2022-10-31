The first season of Make Me Prime Minister will conclude on Tuesday night as three members of the public battle it out to become an alternative Prime Minister. The all-female final will see Natalie, Kelly, and Holly go head-to-head as each contestant runs a last ditch campaign for office.

The Channel 4 series has followed 12 ordinary people with differing political views, as they took part in simulations of real-world political scenarios. The show is searching for a contestant with the right ministerial skills and political leadership traits, to become an alternative Prime Minister.

Each contestant will be judged on their charisma, trustworthiness, political competence, and overall acumen as they work through key policy areas and face the unforgiving and hostile British media. In last week’s semi-final, the contestants faced a grilling from Channel 4 News’ Krishnan Guru-Murthy and LBC’s Nick Ferrari.

In the end, the cast lost some of its star-performers including Rico, Adam, and legendary UK producer and DJ Goldie’s son, Danny. Here’s what you need to know about the final and the finalists.

What to expect from the finale of Make Me Prime Minister

After escaping the British media still in-tact, the final three competitors must now hit the campaign trail with one big idea anchoring their election. The episode will feature all the aspects of a successful election campaign including personalised buses and cliché promotional videos before finishing with a head-to-head debate.

Which finalist has what it takes to impress judges Alastair Campbell and Sayeeda Warsi and win Make Me Prime Minister? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Who are the Make Me Prime Minister finalists?

Kelly Given

Kelly is a 25-year-old equality and diversity inclusion manager from Edinburgh. The Miss Universe Great Britain 2020 finalist has campaigned for the SNP since 16 and was elected to the Scottish Youth Parliament at 17.

In 2018, Kelly was selected to be Nicola Sturgeon’s official support at the end-of-year celebration for Scotland’s Year of Young People. She cites disability rights, inclusion and equality as a passion after being diagnosed with autism and ADHD last year.

Natalie India Balmain

Natalie is a 35-year-old medical communications director from Manchester. In 2017, she launched a clothing range for people who wear insulin pumps or take daily injections.

Natalie believes in deconstructing the white curriculum and refreshing it to suit each child rather than a blanket approach. If she were an alternative Prime Minister, Natalie would love to put “a cap on capitalism” to “solve not just economic problems, but problems of corruption, problems of careerists.”

Holly Morgan

Holly is a 29-year-old ex-footballer from Leicester. She is a passionate debater and political enthusiast who identifies with Labour. Holly is keen to dismantle institutional racism in the UK and feels Britain is at its best when unified. She would focus on Employment, Education, Reconciliation and Health as her key policy areas.

Finalist Holly Morgan (right) is focused on tackling institutional racism in the UK

How to watch the final episode of Make Me Prime Minister