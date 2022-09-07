Netflix’s Cobra Kai will return for its fifth season this week, and fans are eagerly awaiting the continuation of the popular show.

This season will follow on from an explosive season four, which saw viewers question whether fan favourites Daniel and Johnny were the good guys after all, Netflix quickly confirmed the show would return.

However, following the trailer reveal fans were surprised to see that the fifth season of the show would return less than a year after the fourth.

Cobra Kai, a sequel to the film The Karate Kid, avoids trend for modern remakes to deconstruct the original's heroes (icture: Curtis Bonds Baker/Netflix)

The Cobra Kai TV show first premiered in 2018. It is a sequel to the 1984 movie The Karate Kid and is set thirty four years after the events that took place in the original film.

The show follows a down and out Johnny Lawrence who is seeking redemption by reopening the infamous Cobra Kai dojo, and reignites his rivalry with the now successful Daniel LaRusso.

In the past four years since its premier, the show has become hugely successful on Netflix with millions of fans across the globe anxiously awaiting the drop of new episodes.

So, when will Cobra Kai season five premiere? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season.

When will Cobra Kai be released?

The newest series will premiere on Friday 9 September on the streaming platform Netflix.

This came as a welcome surprise for fans as previous new seasons have usually come out closed to the New Year

How can I watch Cobra Kai season five?

You can watch the fifth series of Cobra Kai on Netflix.

You can sign up for a subscription which starts at £6.99 per month on the Netflix sign up page .

Upon signing up you will get your choice between three monthly plans. They are the following:

Basic Plan - £6.99 - 480p resolution

Standard Plan - £10.99 - 1080p resolution

Premium Plan - £15.99 - 4K+HDR resoltion

What happened in Cobra Kai season four?

The fourth season of Cobra Kai brings together former rivals Johnny Larence and Daniel LaRusso as they work to defeat John Kreese’s dojo in the upcoming All Valley Karate tournament, and end his reign as a sensei.

Who will be in the cast of Cobra Kai season five?

An official cast list has yet to be confirmed, however, many fans were excited to see some of their favourite supporting characters in the trailer for the upcoming season.

Here’s a full list of characters we know are returning in season five:

Ralph Macchio as Daniel LaRusso

William Zabka as Johnny Lawrence

Courtney Henggeler as Amanda LaRusso

Xolo Maridueña as Miguel Diaz

Tanner Buchanan as Robby Keene

Mary Mouser as Samantha LaRusso

Jacob Bertrand as Hawk

Peyton List as Tory Nichols

Martin Kove as John Kreese

Thomas Ian Griffith as Terry Silver

Gianni DeCenzo as Demetri

Owen Morgan as Bert

Aedin Mincks as Mitch

Vanessa Rubio as Carmen

Khalil Everage as Chris

Joe Seo as Kyler

Hannah Kepple as Moon

Will there be a Cobra Kair season six?

Although there has been no official announcement, Ralph Macchio (Daniel LaRusso) revealed that while filming season they recorded scenes for a future series.