Are you all set for your Hogmanay celebrations for 2024, but still looking for a bit of entertainment heading into Christmas Day this year? We might have some ideas…

Though there are plenty of festive activities for those around Edinburgh this year, we know that there are some who might not be Ebeneezer Scrooge’s before his ghostly visits, but do yearn for something that isn’t red, green and sprinkled with Christmas magic.

So with that in mind, we’ve taken a look at some of the shows coming up in the city before you ring in the new year, with tickets to our selections still available from Ticketmaster, Ticketweb or in the event you’ve missed out on them - Twickets.

But for those who are thinking “bah, humbug” regarding something a little different than the standard Christmas party affair, don’t worry - we’ve included a few festive concerts that are worth the time of even the most cynical Grinch this time of year.

Elles Bailey One of the most prominent voices in the UK Americana scene, Elles Bailey is set to perform at Cabaret Voltaire on November 15 2024.

King Creosote King Creosote will be performing at the Usher Hall on November 16 2024.

Sleaford Mods Sleaford Mods bring their brand of stripped-back post punk to Edinburgh on November 20 2024 when they perform at La Belle Angèle.

Shed Seven The Shed Seven renaissance continues before the end of the year, as the band are set to perform at the O2 Academy on November 23 2024.